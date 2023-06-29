Natural Slate Rainscreen Cladding: Combining Geometric Layouts and Efficient Design

Save this picture! SNHU Innovation and Design Education Building / HGA. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

When designing architectural projects, protecting a building’s walls is key for ensuring its longevity, durability, and resistance to the elements, therefore preserving its aesthetic appeal. Among the protective measures available, cladding systems are exterior coverings that integrate varying textures, colors and finishes, allowing for customization and creative expression, while also providing weather resistance and thermal performance.

Exploring materials beyond traditional masonry cladding or commercial curtain wall systems, Cupa Pizarras has developed natural slate rainscreen facades. From linear to honeycomb patterns, these geometric facade layouts meet the requirements of current architectural trends, which demand more sustainable and energy-efficient buildings. The combination of high-durability tectonic slate with innovative fastening techniques, as well as the efficiency of rainscreen cladding, makes CUPACLAD a sustainable and aesthetically pleasing alternative for enhancing the LEED certification of projects.

A sustainable, modern and efficient solution

From traditional to contemporary styles, the various design possibilities of natural slate rainscreen cladding systems are a complement to architects' and designers’ unique design visions. With its light and versatile features, it can be seamlessly integrated into any surface.

By combining ventilation systems with insulation strategies, this system offers thermal and acoustic properties, making it an efficient and energy-saving solution for construction envelopes. Additionally, it effectively prevents thermal bridges, reduces rainwater penetration, and eliminates moisture through continuous ventilation, minimizing the risk of condensation. The air cavity in the system also reduces the likelihood of cracks and mitigates structural movements.

Invisible and visible fixing systems

Through both invisible and visible fixings, natural slate cladding adapts to the multiple types of geometric modules. Just like its varying configurations, invisible fixings provide simple, uniform, and dynamic systems. The Logic system employs a simple and balanced strategy, showcasing the texture and sheen of natural slates. By combining different slate sizes, the Random system generates a dynamic and creative composition, maximizing the flexibility and natural durability of the material. For uniform and regular layouts, the Parallel system utilizes aligned joints to create a homogeneous composition. As for visible fixings, the Vanguard solution incorporates large formal slates that contrast with stainless steel or multicolor clips made of lacquered steel.

Architecture projects with eco-cladding natural slate

Today, architectural strategies have been shifting towards sustainable solutions, including the use of natural materials. Natural slate, with its low carbon footprint, can last for over a hundred years and can be reused in other projects. Proposing geometric schemes while optimizing the energy performance of buildings, this solution has been a key part of projects that have achieved LEED certifications. From residential to educational projects, by implementing eco-cladding natural slate, several projects are distinguished for obtaining LEED certification.

Slate School

Being one of the most environmentally friendly schools in the USA, this building has been designed to meet the rigorous standards of LEED. Minimizing site disturbance, the project blends into the natural setting, while optimizing the health and well-being of students and teachers.

In addition to minimizing the impact on surrounding plants and species, reducing the carbon footprint, focusing on stormwater management plans, and aiming to protect nearby animal species, energy efficiency was also a key goal. Through the application of single-size slates of rainscreen cladding systems, the building's linear envelope is insulated to eliminate humidity, reduce structural movement, generate energy savings, and enhance durability.

Palisades Recreation Center

Including a number of facilities, the contemporary yet timeless building merges three periods of history on a historic landmark. The most recent project for modernization and restoration included the application of a natural slate rainscreen system for the new facade, in rectangular pieces organized in a logical style, helping in the achievement of a LEED Gold Certification. These gray/charcoal horizontal slates were chosen not only for their aesthetic appeal but also for their timelessness and longevity, seamlessly integrating with the overall design.

SNHU Innovation and Design Education Building

Reinterpreting the region’s traditional architecture of barns and covered bridges, the design creates two modern volumes covered with traditional materials such as slate, stone and copper. Exploring ways to incorporate innovative technologies that enhance high performance without compromising aesthetics, the random organization of the slates in the rainscreen cladding system combines contemporary and traditional material strategies. In addition to reducing energy and water consumption, this project also promotes access to daylight, physical activity, and the use of materials that avoid emissions of harmful chemicals, thus promoting wellness.

Strategies for acquiring LEED certification

Among the successful strategies developed by Cupa Pizarras, there are five main credit categories which include material and resources, building life-cycle impact reduction, building product disclosure and optimization of environmental product declarations, PBT Source reduction, and building product disclosure and optimization source of raw materials. Their strategies encompass high durability, the potential for reuse, low environmental impact, reduced CO2 emissions, avoidance of chemical usage, and production of natural stone without lead, cadmium and copper.

