The Crucial Role of Glass Facades in Four Housing Projects

Save this picture! Deaconry Bethanien / E2A. Image © Rasmus Norlander

The selection of windows and doors plays a key role in the development of any architectural project, as it can significantly influence the final appearance of a building. A well-informed choice can convey values of modernity, craftsmanship, and elegance. On the other hand, inadequate specification can lead to problems such as air leakage, energy loss, and a less visually appealing aesthetic. It is also worth mentioning that windows and doors constitute a substantial part of a project's budget, which requires meticulous consideration. In this article, we examine four different residential projects, highlighting how their floor-to-ceiling glass sliding system effectively meets the needs of the residents and enhances their quality of life.

The designs featured in this article share a common feature: the use of Air-Lux window and door systems, known for their patented sealing mechanism that guarantees total impermeability against rain, wind and noise. Whether on sliding, pivoting, or descending windows, the air-assisted ring seal that runs along the window guarantees perfect sealing. This membrane-like system allows the air seal to accommodate natural wind-induced movements, ensuring that the window remains fully sealed at all times. When this seal is inactive, it allows for effortless movement of the sliding windows with minimal friction.

The use of these systems can be seen, for example, in the Residential House Cologne Hahnwald, which shows a remarkable use of sliding windows that create a connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The first floor features a 14-meter, 3-meter-high glazed front, flooding the interior with abundant natural light. Not only do these frames offer pleasing views, but they also grant access to the spacious outdoor area, complete with a swimming pool. On the upper floor, the private rooms are designed with a discreet staggering, with 3.1-meter-high ceilings and sliding windows that mimic each other to create a unified and cohesive living environment.

This is also the case in the Residence n. N, developed by J. Mayer H + Alexander Erman Architecture & Design, where the frames emphasize the grandeur of this high-end project. Working with sinuous forms and topographies created to conform spaces of introspection and openness, the sliding frames allow visual connection and protection from the weather.

Also emphasizing large sliding window doors, the D10 project is a single-story detached house in southern Germany that stands out for its distinctive architectural elements. The design features two parallel wall panels that define the structure, while extensive glazing is crucial in creating the feeling of volume. The house has a spacious terrace that wraps around the sides, offering a barrier-free connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, all protected by a flat overhanging roof. Transparency and abundant natural light were achieved through the continuous façade, which is 39 meters long and reaches a height of 2.8 meters. It consists of manually operated sliding window panels and a motor-driven sliding window panel.

In Switzerland, the Deaconry Bethanien project features an innovative, meticulously executed window façade solution that uses air-sealed and insulated windows in a multi-story building. The building itself is an impressive 11-story cube, over 40 meters high, that houses various functions such as a hotel, offices, palliative care facilities, conference rooms, and a restaurant. The facade design has been carefully conceived to integrate the windows. At the same time, the individually adjustable sliding shutters add a playful touch, allowing for the dynamic transformation of the window grid and highlighting the coexistence between the building's multiple functions. The project features 500 bay windows, positioned in front of the exposed concrete facade. Of these, 350 bay windows are motorized and have fall protection, which can also be opened and closed. Each element has dimensions of 2.80 meters wide by 2.30 meters high, constructed of untreated aluminum. The windows are centrally and individually controlled, allowing for precise ventilation and daylight entry management.

These four residential projects demonstrate the effective use of floor-to-ceiling glass facades to meet both the residents' needs and the designers' wishes. Innovative solutions, such as the Air-Lux system used in all projects, provide complete and durable sealing, ensuring weather protection and acoustic comfort. In addition, they can add flexibility and allow harmonious interaction between the internal and external spaces. These examples illustrate how the proper choice of windows and doors can contribute significantly to architectural excellence and user satisfaction, reinforcing the importance of these elements in the design and construction process.

Learn more about Air-Lux products in our catalog.