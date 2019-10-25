World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Russia
  5. J. Mayer H
  6. 2019
  7. Residence n. n / J. Mayer H

Residence n. n / J. Mayer H

Save this project
Residence n. n / J. Mayer H

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project J. Mayer H
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    5300.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Ilya Ivanov

  • Partner in Charge

    Jürgen Mayer H.

  • Project Architect

    Max Margorskyi

  • Project Team

    Bart van den Hoven, Jesko M. Johnsson-Zahn, Paul Konrad, Baptiste Rouit, Gilian Shaffer

  • Architect on Site

    Alexander Erman architecture & design

  • Landscape Architect

    Mikhail Kozlov with the participation of Tatiana Skibo, Maria Khokhlova

  • Planting design

    Natureform

  • Landscape Lighting Design

    Anna Kharchenkova

  • Fountains and artificial ponds engineering

    Green Brothers

  • Structural design landscape elements

    Arkont
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. n.n. represents a spatial exploration between concealment and exposure. This layered topography blurs the line separating landscape and construction. It is the private residence of a family in a rural area along the River Moskva. The geometry of the floor plan fuses the building with the ground it is located on by removing individual layers and creates spaces between the strata. A cross-section shows a rich variance between the floors, and the internal links and gradual transitions toward the outside develop open layers for a flexible and programmatic organization of space.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The ambivalence of privacy and openness is modulated in various states between gentle hills and closed air spaces. By way of the building’s cantilevered and curved stories, a very wide range of transitions is formed between inside and outside, featuring constructed nature like climbing walls and pools, designed gardens and landscaped areas, as well as untouched nature.

Save this picture!
Street level floor plan
Street level floor plan

he distance from the river is observed and protected by the natural water reservoir. The greened roofs and dense floors create a better interior climate by way of surface evaporation and heat buffer capacities for heating and cooling. The glazed façade around the entire building brings a great deal of daylight into the building and interlinks the interior with the garden. The entire topography of the plot is arranged as a half-pipe so that it rises at the edges of the plot hiding the view of the neighbors. The family’s private rooms are located deep inside the building and remain undisclosed. The bedrooms on the upper floors have direct access to the garden via the ramp-like green roofs. The undulating edges of the building create a soft transition between architecture and nature.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

n.n. ́s topography of privacy melts into the patterns of the rural landscape. Its edges are fuzzy, blurry, undulated fringes peeling off from the ground. It is camouflage from the air and an extravagant neighbor on the ground.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
J. Mayer H
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Russia
Cite: "Residence n. n / J. Mayer H" 25 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927194/residence-n-n-j-mayer-h/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream