Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Austria
  5. School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects

School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects

Save
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects
Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© tschinkersten fotografie

School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Interior Photography School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Schools, Elementary & Middle School
Vienna, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© tschinkersten fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. The school is a simple, distinct, south-facing terraced building that steps down every two stories. There are spacious terraces on every second floor directly connected to the classrooms and recreation spaces with big windows. The terraced southern façade creates a landscape design together with the promenade and the outdoor playground on the ground floor. In contrast, the northern façade has smaller windows to avoid noise from the railway that runs along the north side of the site. By arranging the three gymnasiums parallel to the railway, a quiet and safe area for children and neighbors was created around the entrance halls and promenade on the south side.

Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© tschinkersten fotografie
Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© tschinkersten fotografie
Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography
© tschinkersten fotografie

In order to integrate the topographical situation the outside entrance area is divided into two main levels. The two-story foyer is transparent and visually connected to this outside communication area. The entrance on the ground floor is for the public to access the multipurpose hall and gymnasiums in the evening and on weekends. The upper entrance is used as the main entrance for the whole school. Two main staircases in the foyer offer vertical connection. Cafeterias, creative rooms, and large open learning spaces are located in the center of the building between the clusters on every floor to encourage communication within the building.

Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Image 33 of 33
Axonometric

The school Campus has space for 1,100 children including kindergarten, elementary and middle school, and music school. The campus was planned based on the City of Vienna's new “Campus Plus” model, which aims to mix children of various ages and includes children with special educational needs into one cluster and promotes mutual learning among children. In the cluster, multi-purpose spaces of various sizes are found between classrooms to create different spaces for children to learn, eat, play, and chill out. The clusters are also designed to be as open and transparent as possible. Visual connections through many windows around the classrooms support children’s communication. The clusters have no dead ends. Around the cores of restrooms, wardrobes, and the kitchen, children can run around to find friends and activities. 

Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Interior Photography
© tschinkersten fotografie
Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© tschinkersten fotografie
Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Image 27 of 33
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Interior Photography
© tschinkersten fotografie

The south-facing façade has wide eaves and green curtains to counteract summer overheating; these are integrated with the handrails to create a porch-like space in between the outdoor and indoor spaces where children can enjoy different activities.

Save this picture!
School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Daniel Hawelka

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vienna, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolAustria
Cite: " School Campus DOS / SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects" 13 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002304/school-campus-dos-shibukawa-eder-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags