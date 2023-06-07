Steven Holl Architects Unveils New Masterplan in Abruzzo, Italy

Save this picture! rati di Tivo Piazza at Gran Sasso . Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Steven Holl Architects has revealed a plan for the Gran Sasso area in Abruzzo, Italy, specifically in Prati di Tivo. The project aims to develop an area dedicated to tourists and mountaineers, complete with accommodation spaces, pools, spas, a restaurant, and a public plaza with views toward the mountain range. The designs and models of the project, along with the initial watercolor sketches, are presented at the Antonia Jannone Disegni di Architettura exhibition titled "Steven Holl: Half Earth," which will be available for viewing from May 26 to July 14.

The Gran Sasso Piazza in Prati di Tivo aims to establish a new community plaza at the foot of the Gran Sasso Mountains, the highest peaks in the Apennines. The three new architectural elements blend with their natural surrounding and prioritize the views of the stone mountain range. These structures will define a unique space that can be appreciated by both the local community and visitors from other regions.

The project's initial phase encompasses the development of a public piazza, pools, fountains, and a unique spherical pavilion inspired by the artworks of Giorgio Morandi. This pavilion, situated on the foundations of a former ski lift, is heated and cooled using geothermal energy and features five apartments and a café/bar. In the second phase, a 1950s concrete building will be renovated and expanded to include a spa, restaurant, and eleven hotel rooms. Lastly, the third phase involves constructing underground parking facilities and a 42-room cross-laminated timber (CLT) hotel that offers balcony rooms facing the mountain.

The masterplan for Gran Sasso supports E. O. Wilson’s idea of “half earth” as all the surrounding landscape is preserved. The architecture will be ecologically realized and in spirit stands in awe of the great mountain above and the gift of its stone silence. – Steven Holl

The Antonia Jannone Gallery showcases the Prati di Tivo Piazza at Gran Sasso through various visual representations such as models, watercolor studies, and a panoramic view of the impressive Gran Sasso Mountains. Additionally, the exhibition features sizable watercolor paintings that draw inspiration from John Cage's notions of creating through chance-controlled methods and other projects connected to E. O. Wilson's concept of "half-earth."

Steven Holl Architects is internationally recognized for urban projects in varied landscapes. Last year, The Chapel of St. Ignatius, designed by the studio in Seattle, was honored by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) with its Twenty-five Year Award. Additionally, the firm recently won first place in the international competition of the Terezín Ghetto Museum in the Czech Republic in collaboration with SKUPINA Studio. Finally, SHA’s design for the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building for modern and contemporary arts, part of the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, opened to the public in November 2020.