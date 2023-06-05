Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon

House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon

Save
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon

House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsHouse in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden, CourtyardHouse in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Ricardo Bak Gordon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  439
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Lead Architect: Ricardo Bak Gordon
  • Project Coordination: Nuno Costa
  • Collaborators: Daniela Cunha, Maria Passos, Pedro Saraiva, Tânia Correia
  • Construction: 2GM - Construções Civis, S.A.
  • Inspection: GreenTool - Gestão de Projectos e Investimentos
  • Foundations And Structures: Profico
  • Installations: ATPI
  • MEP: Natural Works
  • Landscape Design: F&C
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Lapa neighborhood, next to the Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga, this house is built on a narrow and long plot, measuring approximately 7m x 26m. Originally the plot was occupied by a small industrial pavilion, which was entirely removed to make way for the new house.

Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Francisco Nogueira

The idea of building a house integrated into a block, where only the façade relates to the city and its context is a theme that has always been part of Bak Gordon's thinking.

Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Francisco Nogueira

How to build a house with the language of its time, that simultaneously respects and enhances the virtues of the place?

Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Image 19 of 26
Plan 01
Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

The façade reveals this concern, letting the internal environments of the house itself echo. Whether through the ground floor and the way the entrances are developed (access door and garage door) in a wooden grid, leaving a glimpse of a ventilated interval between interior and exterior, or at the level of the dining room with a single window in the façade, or even with a kind of subtracted space on the living room floor, where a small garden/flower box ensures the transition between interior and exterior environments.

Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Countertop, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Image 22 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

The house develops along the length of the plot, mostly in two volumes that share a common patio, accessible from a fresh loggia, entirely covered in handmade tiles. In a kind of promenade, the house reveals itself in multiple directions, whether horizontally between the more private bedroom and office spaces or vertically through the social spaces, until reaching the roof and enjoying the magnificent panoramic views over the Tagus River.

Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Francisco Nogueira

The combination of exposed concrete in the façades and ceilings, as well as the green handmade tiles, the anodized aluminum frames, or the Thermo modified wood in the main facade, give the building an important personality and contribute to the atmosphere of the place.

Save this picture!
House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ricardo Bak Gordon
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Rua São Francisco de Borja / Ricardo Bak Gordon" [Casa na Rua São Francisco de Borja, Lisboa / Ricardo Bak Gordon] 05 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002013/house-in-rua-sao-francisco-de-borja-ricardo-bak-gordon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags