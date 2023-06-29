Generative Space Design: Exploring 8 Transformative Tools in Architecture

In architecture, drawing is a technical and artistic expression that involves creating visual representations using various analog instruments. While drawing remains relevant and current in practice today, efforts have been made to carry out architectural tasks and studies more efficiently. The drafting machine, a significant development in this regard, enabled precise strokes using fewer instruments. However, the emergence of computational tools, such as computer-aided drafting (CAD), has revolutionized the workflow by leveraging the advantages offered by computers. Architects can now play a more direct and creative role in the design process, reducing their reliance on time-consuming drawing and repetitive tasks. Moreover, workflow enhancements have fostered more effective collaboration among different stakeholders in the architectural process.

The use of computers has set the stage for a digital revolution in architecture, catalyzing the emergence of new tools and platforms ranging from 3D printing to metaverse space design. In digital and physical environments, it is evident that designing spaces is essential to address financial, technical, and human requirements. Consequently, the ongoing technological revolution in architecture has brought forth various generative design tools and platforms that cater to different aspects, such as fit testing, feasibility studies, and comprehensive building and interior design.

Undoubtedly, the integration of computational tools offers vast possibilities and applications for generative design. These tools enable us to work with greater precision and awareness, optimizing resources and emphasizing critical decision-making. Therefore, we have curated a selection of tools and platforms that demonstrate the potential of optimizing space design through technological advancements, smartphones, AI, machine learning, and other related technologies.

Hypar is a cloud-based generative design platform that helps design teams create building designs, construction plans, and product systems. This platform seamlessly combines different building systems to generate proposals. It includes analysis and simulation tools for predicting and optimizing performance. Additionally, it facilitates decision-making through a well-documented process of generative strategies that progressively enhance architectural proposals. Furthermore, Hypar integrates HyparSpace, a space planning tool that enables users to develop test fits. It allows users to draw floor plates, trace over an image, or import from different software.

Ark AI is an AI-powered tool for schematic design and fit studies for architects. This tool generates optimized building designs and code-compliant feasibility studies, including schematic designs and area charts. It facilitates the creation of the most profitable configurations by optimizing for density and profitability while automating manual tasks to enhance design decision-making. The platform analyzes and learns from metadata of architectural designs, generating variations that adhere to local regulations and codes. The designs created with this tool are ready for client submission or can be exported to Autodesk software for further development.

Planner 5D is an all-in-one home design platform designed to facilitate the initiation of interior house design by incorporating a GPT-4-powered chatbot called “Bernard” that answers questions about interior design, renovation, and other related topics in real-time. Users can upload and convert a 2D floor plan image into a 3D scene. The platform automatically recognizes the plan, allowing users to experiment with different views, arrange elements, edit, and apply custom surfaces and materials from various angles. The rendering feature captures the design as a realistic image, adding shadows, lighting, and textures to produce photo-realistic models and visualizations. Planner 5D is powered by AI, VR & AR technologies.

Using machine learning-based technology, ARCHITEChTURES is a generative, AI-powered building design platform that facilitates the residential design process, combining human expertise with machine intelligence. The platform uses real-time generation of geometry that aligns with the user's specified goals and design criteria for a conceptual mass, allowing direct interaction with the generated results. Upon completion, users can evaluate the geometric and analytical results and iterate on the design until they achieve a satisfactory outcome. Additionally, the platform provides comprehensive metrics instantaneously to assess the detailed impact of design decisions. This technology enables AI-powered Building Information Modeling (BIM), enhancing designers' intuition, accuracy, and efficiency.

Maket is a generative AI tool that offers a comprehensive suite of features to facilitate automated residential floorplan generation, style exploration, and customization. It instantly creates proposals based on programming needs, either through parameters or natural language, allowing for the generation of variations to iterate on early design concepts. Maket seamlessly transitions from environmental constraints, program specifications, and customer requirements to a fully interactive 3D model, providing an efficient workflow. It also offers the ability to visualize different styles instantly with a single text prompt. Moreover, it incorporates a virtual assistant that guides materials, costs, and codes, further enhancing the user experience.

Offering a platform with multiple design tools, Coohom brings significant advancements to 3D rendering and product visualization. It is designed to cater to interior design, home decor, hospitality, lighting, renovation, and construction industries. Coohom enables users to deliver CGI solutions and create immersive augmented reality experiences, resulting in enhanced efficiency and improved design outcomes on a large scale. The usage process involves a series of steps where the floor plan is drawn in 2D/3D, followed by using Smart AI templates with abundant 3D model libraries to produce photo-realistic renderings and panoramas within a short timeframe.

This platform offers the optimization of real estate feasibility studies to evaluate multiple scenarios in a short time, narrowing the range of outcomes, ensuring adequate planning for building projects, saving time on manual work, and maximizing site potential. Using algorithms and AI, the tool generates the massing of the building based on real-site GIS data, providing real-time insights into design, constructability, and cost. Overall, TestFit helps understand how different building types can perform on-site and provides square footage, facade takeoffs, and interior versus exterior square footage to estimate the cost of a given project.

A web-based platform that offers all-in-one interior design tools, Homestyler aims to provide an efficient online 3D workflow for designers and offer alternatives for digital transformation in the furniture and real estate industry. With their floor plan solution, users can design interiors and furnish them with products from various brands. The design summary allows users to view all the items used and click on them to be redirected to the brand's site. For visualization, this platform integrates augmented reality and virtual reality technology, enabling users to scan the floor to add furniture options or navigate the 3D model by walking around.

New tools, specifically those optimized by artificial intelligence, have often been labeled threats to new generations. However, from the perspective of viewing and understanding them as instruments with specific applications, they represent significant opportunities for architects and designers. Whether they are students, recent graduates, or have an established career, these tools provide workflow improvements to architecture professionals, offering more time to focus on making decisions and exploring various solutions to achieve the best results in developing any project.