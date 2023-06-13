Improving Concrete Durability for Critical Applications

Concrete, second only to water, is the most consumed material worldwide due to its structural strength, ease of handling, and versatility. Comprised of cement, sand, gravel, and water, it is extensively used in construction projects of various scales. However, even this resilient material can deteriorate over time, necessitating maintenance or, in severe cases, demolition. Abrasion and erosion are factors that can adversely affect the appearance of concrete, remove its protective layer, create a rough surface, and potentially lead to structural issues. These challenges are particularly critical in large and complex construction sites, where any irregularities or unevenness can result in significant losses and complications for architects, engineers, and contractors.

The industry, however, has been working continuously to improve the material's properties since the 19th century, when Portland cement and reinforced concrete were created, revolutionizing construction. Precast parts, self-healing, and even recycled alternatives are becoming more viable. There are also innovative solutions such as Hard-Cem®, from the company Kryton, which offers exceptional durability and sustainability benefits far superior to their ancestors. The product significantly reduces carbon emissions mainly due to increasing the longevity of a concrete structure and reducing carbon-intensive repair needs. It uses a mixture with a unique metallic-mineral microstructure that fortifies the existing cement paste in a mix to increase the concrete's resistance to abrasive and erosive forces.

The technology offers a comprehensive solution for long-lasting surface wear resistance, ensuring durability throughout the lifespan of a concrete structure. In addition to doubling the wear life of the system and reducing the number of carbon-intensive replacement and repair sessions that the structure will need, Hard-Cem® eliminates the need for post-applied wear layers like dry shake hardeners or liquid densifiers, which can require additional costly labor and job site downtime.

Concrete for Demanding Environments

The solution becomes particularly valuable in demanding applications and locations where any stoppage or delay in operations can represent high losses. For example, these include distribution centers and warehouses where concrete floors endure heavy loads and constant movement of goods and machinery. After all, without the right durability solution, these structures can end up with joint curling or worse. That can result in maintenance nightmares and high carbon-intensive repair costs. It can all be mitigated, however, by incorporating Hard-Cem® into concrete. This increases abrasion and erosion resistance, creating concrete floors and even other slabs that can resist significant wear and tear, allowing them to last decades longer than regular concrete with a lower lifetime carbon footprint.

The demand for durable, abrasion-resistant concrete is also critical in heavy industry and manufacturing sectors, where investments in infrastructure and smart factories are growing. Hard-Cem® enables the creation of such structures that can withstand the challenges posed by heavy machinery, chemicals, and high-impact activities, guaranteeing better concrete longevity and aligning with the growing need for sustainable practices in the manufacturing sector.

Government projects in the public sector also prioritize durable infrastructure that minimizes the need for frequent repairs and maintenance because they rely on complicated procurement processes. Hard-Cem® aligns with these goals, significantly increasing the longevity of concrete structures as well as helping government entities optimize budgets and allocate resources more eﬀiciently while promoting fiscal responsibility as there is less of a need to use additional costly cement for abrasion and erosion resistance.

Hard-Cem® also oﬀers benefits to the modern agricultural industry. For instance, the industry often deals with animal confinement on concrete floors, which after wearing down from hundreds of cattle traveling across it, can result in excessive wear and tear on the hooves of livestock and even health issues for the animals due to the spread of pathogens. The product addresses these challenges by making it possible to create more durable and abrasion-resistant concrete floors. This in turn improves animal welfare, reduces costs associated with lameness, and improves overall profitability. At the same time, Hard-Cem® lowers how much cement an agricultural structure requires, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions. That is especially a bonus, as governments, including Canada’s, have been supporting farmers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and any solutions that do that and promote significantly increased eﬀiciency are of great value.

Therefore, with its ability to improve the durability and sustainability of concrete structures, Hard-Cem® represents an important innovation in the field of concrete protection and longevity. By incorporating it into projects, it is possible to achieve structural and sustainability goals, leading to durable, resilient, and environmentally friendly concrete structures.

