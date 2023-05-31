Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. India
  5. Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects

Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects

Save
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects

Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeAhmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamAhmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, WindowsAhmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAhmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University, Student Hall
Ahmedabad, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Umang Shah

Text description provided by the architects. The brief for the Ahmedabad University Centre was created organically with the University Board as a hub for the in-between hours of formal teaching. The aim was to create a center that would become an incubator for academic life and a place for generating new ideas by creating interactive spaces besides formal educational functions. Being located at the vehicular entrance with underground parking, it also acts as a gateway between the city and the pedestrian university campus. The culture of street food is crucial to the fabric of Ahmedabad and student life, it was essential to design the food court as an extension of the street, leading to a food street at ground level. Inspired by the exciting bridge, Galata Koprusu, that links Galata to Eminonu in Istanbul and has a string of restaurants below and views on the Golden Horn, the three verandahs opening to the park can also be used for music performances while sitting under the trees.

Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Amit Pasricha
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Image 28 of 44
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Umang Shah

The 1st floor is an extension of the covered street with multipurpose rooms and clubs/activity rooms, immediately accessible from the ground level. The large multipurpose hall on the 2nd floor has a permanent stage for performance-oriented activities such as cinema, theatre, dance, conferences, and music. The seating comprises telescopic sliding bleachers that are otherwise stacked vertically on the wall to create an indoor open space to encourage sports such as basketball, TT, volleyball, and badminton. The University Offices are in the East wing on the 2nd floor, overlooking the central cut-outs and the exterior through verandahs. The 3rd floor is almost exclusively the faculty club and café that takes the entire East wing with a peripheral covered verandah facing the central park and the morning sun. On the 4th floor are the quiet reading space and the Career Development Cell. The roof is dedicated to a running track and a 6x6 futsal court. 

Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Amit Pasricha
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Amit Pasricha
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Image 29 of 44
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Image 42 of 44
Perspective Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Umang Shah

The large footprint of the University Centre, 96m x 36m, was a specific challenge to bring natural light and ventilation inside its core. We worked with 3D models and visualization tools to ensure adequate lighting by staggering the floors and allowing the natural light to flow down from the top and bounce up from the South-facing verandahs. As a result, the natural light crosses the building diagonally. The staggering of floors makes the building appear much larger than it is, with the students able to spot each other from different floors. On certain specific days (May 1, International Workers Day, and August 15, India’s Independence Day) a direct ray of light comes diagonally at sunrise from the top of the East façade to hit the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Exterior Photography
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Exterior Photography
© Umang Shah

This is the first building in Ahmedabad to use concrete precast technology in its structure at a large scale with the help of factory-fabricated hollow core slabs using thin strands (12.7mm diameter) instead of conventional reinforcement. The walls and beams are in-situ concrete, while the slabs are all prefabricated. The MEP systems have been designed for efficient reuse of water. The building gathers the sewage water from the other buildings on the campus in addition to its grey water. It recycles it for different purposes: irrigation, flushing of toilets, and cooling tower make-up water. The sewage treatment plant is in the second basement and will be able to maintain the entire irrigation of the central forest. The futsal court on the rooftop is covered by a solar roof dedicated to energy generation with 450 solar panels generating 140 KW of solar light used directly for fans, light, and power sockets during the day. The openings on the façades are all recessed from the façade wall and open on deep verandahs to avoid direct glare on the glass and unnecessary blinds and curtains. As a result, this building is LEED Platinum certified.

Save this picture!
Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Amit Pasricha

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stephane Paumier Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesStudent HallIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesStudent HallIndia
Cite: "Ahmedabad University Centre / Stephane Paumier Architects" 31 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001655/ahmedabad-university-centre-stephane-paumier-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags