Metallic Layers in Dialogue with Light: An Abstract Intervention at Casa Batlló

New Interior for Casa Batlló Stairs & Atrium / Kengo Kuma & Associates.

Some architects have left their mark on history; one such case is Antonio Gaudí. Through his nature-inspired conceptions, he became the foremost representative of Catalan modernism. The impact of Gaudí's work can be seen on various architectural scales, including the Sagrada Familia, Parc Güell, Colònia Güell, Casa Milà, and Casa Battló, the latter being an iconic landmark of Barcelona’s architecture.

Casa Battló emerged from the renovation of an 1877 building, which was acquired in 1903 and subsequently commissioned to Gaudí for its transformation. Inspired by animal forms, particularly those of the ocean, the facade and interior were renovated using curves and a combination of vibrant colors. This intervention marked a turning point for the house, as it significantly changed the facade, redistributed the interior, and provided a sublime interaction with natural light. Following the nature of the renovation that began with Gaudí, a new interior project for the stairs and atrium of Casa Batlló was developed in 2021. This renovation is the result of a dialogue between the anodized aluminum chains developed by Kriskadecor and the abstraction of the ingenious use of light in Casa Batlló through Kengo Kuma's design.

The new interior design project for the stairs and atrium of Casa Batlló is based on the way Antoni Gaudí used light throughout the building. The journey begins with a floating staircase enhanced by a cascade of anodized aluminum chains that extends from the roof to the basement of the building. This verticality is the central aspect of the project, as the interaction between the atrium, the new staircase connecting the eight floors, and the coal bunkers highlights Kriskadecor's role –which produced 2000 m² of chains and 160 m² of panels for this project.

According to Kriskadecor’s team, effective coordination between them, Kengo Kuma, and Casa Batlló’s technical team played a crucial role in anticipating potential situations and planning the project's development stages. The main challenge stemmed from a large number of chains and the technical complexities associated with constructing stairs with a sloping roof. To overcome this challenge, the Kriskadecor team devised innovative solutions. "While we have worked on numerous roofs, pitched roofs were uncharted territory. This inclination introduced complications in certain aspects that are typically not problematic in standard projects, such as aligning our chains," they explain. To ensure comprehensive planning, the design team utilized a three-dimensional representation of the building, enabling the construction of a model based on reliable and verified information.

Although the project revolves around the use of a single material as a design element, the layered application of anodized aluminum chains adds movement and volume to the space, creating organic compositions that evoke Gaudí's architecture while introducing transparency as a new aesthetic element. This transparency, combined with the metallic nature of the chains, creates an interplay of light and shadow, resulting in a unique compositional language that varies depending on the lighting conditions throughout the day.

The characteristic of integrality is one of the great advantages offered by anodized aluminum chains, as it allows for the creation of an infinite number of surfaces and applications due to its reliance on such a small element. - Kriskadecor team

To achieve the desired effect of layering and movement, more was needed than simply stacking the chains. How they are connected became paramount and is an integral part of Kriskadecor's essence. The Kriska model was used for this project, which is known for its resistance and versatility. The versatility stems from the different densities of the chain mesh, each providing distinct aesthetic qualities.

Kriskadecor's initial efforts in elucidating all the properties and opportunities offered by their product formed a solid foundation for those who would later be involved. Kengo Kuma's contribution was masterful in translating their detailed vision into the project. On Kriskadecor’s part, once the team recognized the initial concept and its aesthetic objectives, they diligently pursued the best and most efficient means of making them compatible and applicable to their chain system, thus providing a wide range of possible solutions.

The standard density was employed to create layers with a uniform and aligned aesthetic, utilizing an average of 78 strands per linear meter of the railing. Another significant feature associated with the use of anodized aluminum chains is the selection of a monochromatic palette, which was determined as part of the abstract intervention strategy. The design team, understanding the scale of the project, aimed to free itself from the house’s preexisting colors and materials.

This choice was not arbitrary, as each floor presents unique characteristics thanks to the employed color gradient. The lighter shades of aluminum chains are found at the beginning of the composition on the roof, gradually darkening until they reach the black that adorns the space of the old coal cellar. This color transition was made possible by the various combinations allowed within the chains’ color range. When combined with the different chain densities, a powerful gradient effect was achieved, aligning with the design concept.

Kengo Kuma's design visually created a single unit of chains that is perceived as a multidimensional composition. This was accomplished through the combination of solutions for space separation, indoor wall cladding, and ceilings. As mentioned by the Kriskadecor team, "The characteristic of integrality is one of the great advantages offered by anodized aluminum chains, as it allows for the creation of an infinite number of surfaces and applications due to its reliance on such a small element." This implies that there are virtually limitless possibilities for applying these chains in various solutions and that it is easier to find connecting chains.

The efficient connection of the aluminum chains enables the elimination of visual barriers between wall coverings and ceilings, seamlessly blending the two, even when they have different colors. This effect can be achieved through the skillful combination of colors in a gradient style and by maintaining visual coherence through the precise orientation and alignment of each chain strip. Additionally, the project presented the challenge of finding a solution to neutralize sound. To address this, Kriskadecor developed acoustic panels that efficiently counteract sound by covering the ceiling above the chains.

The inherent properties of the aluminum chain do not include acoustic insulation. Therefore, when such requirements exist, the technical team develops specific solutions with complementary materials. The material best suited to this challenge was a 16 mm micro-perforated wood fiberboard (MDF) with micro-perforations on its visible surface. Its non-visible surface has larger cavities that, in addition to increasing absorption coefficients, help reduce its weight. The combination of both materials proved to be successful, as it enabled the integration of the chain into the space efficiently, subtly, and without excessive load, all while effectively countering the sound.

This project serves as a clear example of how aluminum chains offer a wide range of solutions for highly customizable projects based on colors, shapes, and volumes, adapting to the project's needs and the designers' vision. Furthermore, thanks to Kriskadecor's patented technology, these chains can reproduce images and motifs in a broad range of brilliant and satin color finishes.

