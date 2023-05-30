Roundhouse Works / Reed Watts Architects + Paddy Dillon

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Architects Paddy Dillon with Reed Watts Architects have completed Roundhouse Works, a new creative center for young people at the heart of Roundhouse’s creative campus in Camden, London.

Roundhouse Works provides space and state-of-the-art facilities to support young people to turn their creativity into a career, doubling the number of 11–30-year-olds the Roundhouse currently works with each year to 15,000. The new building houses a bespoke large music studio, a triple-height studio for circus and performance, a large multi-use studio for workshops, and a dedicated podcast studio run by Transmission Roundhouse.

The new building will also include the Inflexion Workspace, an affordable workspace for creative entrepreneurs and freelancers. Members of Roundhouse Works will be provided with one-to-one mentorship with industry experts and have access to a series of networking events and workshops that have been piloted over the past three years with partners including international law firm Taylor Wessing.

Roundhouse Works is designed by Paddy Dillon architect, with Reed Watts Architects, and Allies and Morrison with particular emphasis on reducing the building's impact on the environment. In particular, the sustainably sourced trees used for the cross-laminated timber structure sequester over 250 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere while the recycled railway sleepers used on the facade save 8 tonnes of CO2 compared to other forms of cladding.

As a result, and following the integration of solar panels on the roofs, electric vehicle charging points, LED lighting, automatic lighting controls, and other energy efficiency elements, Roundhouse Works has achieved the highly sought-after BREEAM 'Excellent' sustainability accreditation. This will put its environmental performance in the top 10 percent of all new non-domestic buildings in the UK. It is also fully accessible and includes a Space for Change facility.

Roundhouse Works has been funded by private trusts, individuals, and corporate donations with principal support from the Inflexion Foundation and Simon Turner with the generous donation of the land from the Norman Trust.