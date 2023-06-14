Laminated Glass Skylights Infused with Vibrant Colors: The Kaleidoscopic Station

Save this picture! © Rosa Martín | Rubén Fariñas | FJA

Light and color are intrinsically linked, as color cannot exist without the presence of light. In 1665, Isaac Newton made a momentous discovery when he observed that white light breaks down into different colors as it passes through a prism, creating a spectrum. This discovery laid the foundation for understanding the nature of light and developing color theory, which had a significant impact not only in the scientific field but also in artistic disciplines such as painting, photography and architecture.

Within the field of architecture, the use of color has consistently been present in the works of renowned architects such as Luis Barragán, Michael Graves, and Ricardo Bofill. Primarily, it is employed in solid architectural elements through interior wall coverings and facades. These solid elements interact with light, creating shadows and contrasts that enhance the volume of the architecture. However, it is rare to find the use of colors in translucent elements that serve as thresholds to bring light and transparency to spaces, as is the case with Vanceva™ Color PVB interlayers. This solution, where PVB interlayers are integrated into the laminated glass, played a crucial role in the urban transformation of an underground high-speed train station in Spain, creating a visually captivating effect reminiscent of a kaleidoscope.

A colorful solution that merges with light

Urbaq Arquitectos and Ineco were commissioned to renovate the high-speed train station, seamlessly connecting it with the historic station and its surroundings through skylights. Inspired by the "lights of the city," the project highlights the filtered sunlight from the stained glass windows of the Cathedral of León. As a result of the renovation, the subway platform now features eleven skylights, illuminating the space and organizing the upper walkway, Paseo de los Quebrantos, as a tribute to the train's journey.

The station skillfully combines modernity with its remarkable renovation, transforming the visibility above and below ground. This visibility is achieved through vibrant circular skylights made with glass panels measuring 2.00 m in height and 1.20 m in width. These skylights captivate with rhythmic color combinations, creating a kaleidoscopic atmosphere that leaves a striking impression on train passengers.

The main purpose of the skylights is to provide illumination and transparency to the station. To accomplish this, carefully selected colors from the Earth, Specialty, and Foundation collections create an interesting contrast to the traditional architecture of the historic station.

On the surface, the skylight structures contribute to creating a modern and colorful aesthetic in the surrounding environment. Additionally, Vanceva's PVB (Polyvinyl Butyral Laminated Glass) interlayers add an extra layer of safety and protection by preventing the glass from falling in case of impact, while safeguarding it against the sun's harmful UV rays.

Safety mixed with visual value

The eleven skylights were manufactured by Tvitec, one of Europe's leading processors of high-performance glass. They are composed of laminated and tempered safety glass, featuring aluminum frames, and are made with various color ranges.

A combination of six Vanceva color interlayers was used, which –whether applied individually or stacked– create a variety of shades. The colors used include Aquamarine, True Blue, Sahara Sun, Ruby Red, Tangerine, and Deep Red, showcasing the uniqueness of each color and shade selected from Vanceva's diverse color range.

The colored laminates allow for the diffusion of natural light, adding brightness to the subway platforms that are frequented by thousands of passengers daily. Moreover, these architectural elements serve not only an aesthetic purpose but also provide natural ventilation, as the skylights allow for the entry of natural light and the evacuation of smoke in case of fires on the lower platform.

The design of the León high-speed train station stands out for its transparency and vibrant colors, significantly improving the public space and transforming user perception. Whether in the train tunnels or on the surface, the distinctive circular colored glass skylights captivate attention, serving as prominent guiding elements and providing a unique aesthetic to the environment. This fusion of transparency and color adds visual and aesthetic value to the building, enriching the overall user experience and enhancing the beauty of the public space.

