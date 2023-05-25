Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos

House Vedia / BHY arquitectos

House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior PhotographyHouse Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, ShelvingHouse Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairHouse Vedia / BHY arquitectos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Project Team: Javier Bracamonte, Gonzalo Yerba
  • Building Company: Favio Teti
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Image 25 of 26
Elevation
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Nuñez neighborhood, in a lot between party walls sixteen meters deep. The house takes the entire length of the lot and is structured around two patios.  The access courtyard resolves the transition with the street and the backyard resolves the lighting and ventilation conditions of the spaces in the quiet part of the building. The arrangement of the patios, facing but out of date, and a wooden piece of furniture, organize the social spaces on the ground floor.

House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Image 24 of 26
Floor Plan
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The patios with dimensions and geometries similar to the interior programs and the large sliding carpentry maximize the relationship with the exterior.

House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Javier Agustín Rojas
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Image 26 of 26
Section
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The light roof ends with a strong slope towards the front, giving scale to the access patio.  Likewise, it characterizes by the double height of the desk on the first floor which also functions as an open meeting space.

House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas
House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

On the second floor, there is a space for mixed uses, with a flexible plan, limited by two opposite terraces that overlook the main patios and reinforce the use of outdoor space.

House Vedia / BHY arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Top #Tags