House Vedia / BHY arquitectos

Project Team: Javier Bracamonte, Gonzalo Yerba

Building Company: Favio Teti

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Nuñez neighborhood, in a lot between party walls sixteen meters deep. The house takes the entire length of the lot and is structured around two patios. The access courtyard resolves the transition with the street and the backyard resolves the lighting and ventilation conditions of the spaces in the quiet part of the building. The arrangement of the patios, facing but out of date, and a wooden piece of furniture, organize the social spaces on the ground floor.

The patios with dimensions and geometries similar to the interior programs and the large sliding carpentry maximize the relationship with the exterior.

The light roof ends with a strong slope towards the front, giving scale to the access patio. Likewise, it characterizes by the double height of the desk on the first floor which also functions as an open meeting space.

On the second floor, there is a space for mixed uses, with a flexible plan, limited by two opposite terraces that overlook the main patios and reinforce the use of outdoor space.