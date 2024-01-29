Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura

Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura

Save
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura

Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDonado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, FacadeDonado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsDonado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyDonado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: ESHH Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  59740 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Lead Architects: Norma Sharovsky, María Raquel Hojman, Marcela Hojman
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 20 of 31
Location
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in an area that has been undergoing a process of transformation and consolidation in recent years. It joins two previous projects of the studio in the same area, defining the character of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 29 of 31
Front view
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 30 of 31
Side view
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

It is a housing complex developed on five floors, with large private balconies and terraces in every apartment. 

Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 21 of 31
Plan - Ground floor

The ground floor opens to a public linear park, towards which we projected commercial spaces and double-height access.

Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 22 of 31
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 23 of 31
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Inside the building, there is a courtyard that helps incorporate plants in every floor, and a garden that is a green open view for the apartments of the back. 

Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 24 of 31
Plan - 2nd to 4th floor
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 25 of 31
Plan - 5th Floor
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Given the scale of the building, there are multiple common-use spaces projected, which are distributed on different floor levels. This creates an internal route connecting the basement, ground floor and terrace, that passes through open, semi-covered and closed spaces of different sizes, functions and characteristics.

Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 26 of 31
Plan - 6th Floor
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The project is located on an atypical lot with access from two streets: the main facade due to its size and relation to the linear park, and the second facade over a side street of smaller scale.

Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 27 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The image of the building is defined by a sunscreen that wraps around the entire front. This responds to the need for control on the west façade and also provides privacy to the views of the interiors from the street while providing transparency and permeability.

Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Image 28 of 31
Rear view
Save this picture!
Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ESHH Arquitectura
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "Donado 1601 Apartment Building / ESHH Arquitectura" [Edificio Donado 1601 / ESHH Arquitectura] 29 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000789/donado-1601-apartment-building-eshh-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags