Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo

MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo

Save
MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo

The 15-story residential building designed by MVRDV in Montevideo, Uruguay, has been approved for construction. Named "Ziel," the project consists of individual homes creating an open and permeable environment that allows light and air to flow through the structure, resulting in spacious green spaces for the enjoyment and coexistence of residents. This project is MVRDV's first in Uruguay, designed for developer IXOU in collaboration with Monoblock's executive architecture.

MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo - Image 2 of 6MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo - Image 3 of 6MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo - Image 4 of 6MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo - Image 5 of 6MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo - More Images+ 1

The building is situated on a corner plot adjacent to Villa Biarritz Park, just one block from the sea at the southern end of Montevideo. The design incorporates a courtyard to ensure that each of the 40 apartments receives ample natural light and that vegetation extends from the park throughout the structure, from the courtyard to private terraces and shared patios. The building design aims to evoke a feeling of wide outdoor green space, like a collection of country houses embedded in the dense city

Save this picture!
MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo - Image 5 of 6
© MVRDV

In Montevideo, like in many other cities, it’s common that once people start a family, they leave – buying a villa in the countryside and reducing the vitality of the city. What if we were able to give them with the villa they want, and keep them in the city at the same time, offering a combination of urban and suburban lifestyle? Here, we attempt to give a prototypical solution to combine the two.
-- Jacob van Rijs, MVRDV founding partner.

Future residents will have access to a wide range of facilities, including a rooftop terrace with a lounge, dining room, swimming pool, and gardens, as well as a gym and spa on the lower levels. Additionally, a ground-floor restaurant will seek to contribute to the vitality of the neighborhood

Save this picture!
MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo - Image 3 of 6
© MVRDV

Regarding materiality, the building will feature different types of stone on its facade, which will help distinguish each apartment as an individual entity, while bronze window frames will unite the exterior finishes. At the same time, the building design aims for LEED-Platinum certification. It will have overhangs to limit solar gain and reduce energy consumption, and the apartments will be easily cooled with natural ventilation due to the structure's permeability. The building will also have solar panels on the roof.

Recently, MVRDV completed the construction of the first five buildings of the seven that make up the Gomila Project in Palma, in Mallorca, in collaboration with GRAS Reynés Arquitectos. It consists of 60 new homes of various sizes and types, as well as new commercial spaces, aimed at revitalizing and transforming the land into a vibrant, green, and sustainable residential neighborhood.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "MVRDV Designs its First Project in Uruguay, a Residential Building in Montevideo" [MVRDV diseña un edificio de viviendas en Montevideo, su primer proyecto en Uruguay] 10 May 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Harrouk, Christele) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000733/mvrdv-designs-its-first-project-in-uruguay-a-residential-building-in-montevideo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags