  3. Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Architecture involves mobilizing several aspects of the environment where the building is located: the socio-cultural, political and economic context, aesthetics, legislation, and functionality. Functionality includes use efficiency, occupancy, and comfort. Laurent Troost's work has shown the articulation between these various factors, with particular attention to comfort, especially thermal comfort. His projects prioritize natural ventilation over artificial air conditioning, which has become almost mandatory in current city models.

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 2 of 10Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 3 of 10Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 4 of 10Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 5 of 10Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - More Images+ 5

Born and trained in Belgium, Laurent Troost is based in Manaus (AM), after working in Spain and the Netherlands. He participated in OMA, the office of Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, where he worked on large-scale projects with a multinational team. This diversity of nationalities certainly contributes to a broader and more conscious world comprehension. After moving to Brazil, his contact with offices and a postgraduate degree led him to Manaus, where he was director of the Municipal Institute of Urban Planning.

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 7 of 10
Cassina Innovation House. © Joana França

His work in the public sector gave him an understanding of the Amazon context. This is reflected in his projects: adaptation to the climate, logistics and the historical context of architecture that flourished during the rubber boom.

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 3 of 10
The Manga, Vila Santa Thereza. © Maíra Acayaba

In the face of openly announced climate challenges, passive air conditioning strategies and materials aimed at the essential aspects of construction (even if due to regional precariousness) update architecture and demonstrates possibilities that can be studied, debated, and adapted to other regions. In a broader sense, Laurent Troost's practice also attests to the potential of architecture decentralization from hegemonic axes.

The mentality of climatic optimization and essentiality may inspire other ways of designing or recovering those considered vernacular. However, as Troost's projects prove, they remain current. Check it out:

Tropical Shed

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 6 of 10
Tropical Shed. © Joana França

Cassina Innovation House

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 2 of 10
Cassina Innovation House. © Joana França

Tourist Information Center - Ponta Negra Park

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 5 of 10
Tourist Information Center - Ponta Negra Park. © Maíra Acayaba

Campinarana House

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 8 of 10
Campinarana House. © Maíra Acayaba

The Manga, Vila Santa Thereza

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 9 of 10
The Manga, Vila Santa Thereza. © Maíra Acayaba

Tarumã House

Learning From Manaus: Getting to Know the Work of Laurent Troost Architecture - Image 10 of 10
Tarumã House. © Joana França

