Architecture Classics: Virgilio Barco Library / Rogelio Salmona

Located in the Teusaquillo neighborhood, in the northeastern sector of Bogotá, the Virgilio Barco Library forms a complex integrated by the Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park and the Virgilio Barco Library Park. The consolidation of the social, recreational, and cultural development center displays the library a particular approach between the built work and the natural capital environment. Through its tour, it progressively reveals the solution of a program designed to form a cultural and landscape ensemble omitting its position within the city.

Recognized as one of Rogelio Salmona's emblematic works, its circular forms open to the environment attract between 60,000 and 65,000 visitors a month. Initially, it was to be called the Simón Bolívar Park Library, due to its proximity to the metropolitan park, but because of the patronage it received from former Colombian president Virgilio Barco, it ended up taking his name.

In 1998, after the consolidation of the Capital Network of Public Libraries of Bogotá (BIBLORED) project, the District designated the construction of three mega-libraries for the city, which began construction the following year. The choice of the site initially posed several challenges in the design process, as it had previously been a construction waste dump for the Simón Bolívar Park and was later filled in in an untidy manner to make way for a restaurant. Currently, the site where the project is located has approximately 13 hectares in the shape of a scalene triangle and the constructed area comprises 16,092 m2 (173,213 sq ft).

On December 20, 2001, the building was officially handed over: an embedded volume in the shape of a snail that serves its program on three floors, including the roof. On the lower level are the bookstore, shops, cafeteria, workshops, multi-purpose room with a capacity of 250 people, open-air theater, parking for 256 vehicles, and access to which is provided by Av 50. On the same level are the service areas, which include storage, book reception, classification, and employee services. On the first level are the children's reading room, the newspaper library, the Bogotá reading room, the auditorium with a capacity of 410 people, and the music room that can hold 180 people. On the upper level, there is an exhibition hall, an open-air theater, and walkways on the roof.

The connection generated with the Metropolitan Park on the eastern side is through the pedestrian bridge that reaches the commuter train station, starting the pedestrian walkway inside the property and allowing access to a bicycle path, which was part of the pedestrian system proposed by the mayor's office.

Due to the conditions of the site, the best decision was to dig about 5 meters into the ground to embed the building. This earth removal contributed to the creation of slopes of different sizes and shapes to configure the paths, small squares, water mirrors and covered spaces. In this way, the location of the building was achieved through the embedding of part of its volumetry and the arrangement of slopes that surround it, in order to isolate it from the urban context and provide a natural experience from the inside.

This particular layout is perceptible both in plan and in section, so that the city is not perceived inside, but the three crucial natural elements in Salmona's work are highlighted: the water mirrors, which are attributed a cooling function, absorbing urban pollution and the importance of water flow; the natural slopes, which hide the urban profile of the city and frame the eastern hills, which are attracted to the visual experience from any point of the project. In this way the landscape composition is included in the interior experience from the reading rooms and circulations.

Access to the building is through the first level, which is preceded by a small plaza over which vegetation descends, distorting the limits of the walls that form it. This transition space is linked to a staggered water fountain that directs the route to its sides, by means of a ramp and stairs in an easterly direction that lead to the first vestibule. The reception of the user at this point gives a taste of its openings, contrary to the feeling of confinement that is transmitted by the descent into the terrain, but which surprisingly opens through the transparency of its windows, letting in the natural environment; this space is known as the room of the lost steps, from where the connection with the other rooms of the library starts.

The interior of the Bogotá reading room is illuminated by large side windows oriented to the north and northeast to provide constant light throughout the day, accompanied by the zenithal light coming from the roof. This space is surrounded by a ramp that culminates in a garden terrace that serves as an outdoor reading area. Similarly, the cafeteria and bookstore areas on the lower level are open through the large windows to a mirror of water and an interior garden as an immediate view. The furniture such as the libraries, tables and chairs was designed by the architect himself, who was in charge of even the smallest detail.

Always present in his work, the use of concrete, brick and water establishes the limits of what is built against the natural elements. In this case, the load-bearing system was designed in reinforced concrete and the thickness and shape of the columns and beams vary according to the hierarchy of the rooms and the intentions for the spaces. The beams, plates and columns are radially connected in a large system comprising a set of rings that culminate in a central circle, formed by a circular column and 10 other columns surrounding it. The circular plate of the second level is hung by blunt turnbuckles to the main deck plate. In this way it is possible to free the space of the reading rooms avoiding the descent of columns in the space, allowing a free circulation through the rooms.

At the roof level, the paths are delimited by inclined volumes covered in brick where inscribed lines are directed to the sky, a symbol of the pre-Columbian Quimbaya culture, evoking the amphorae. At the back of these volumes are large windows that provide zenithal light to the rooms on the next level. The circuit of paths allows a complete recognition of the property, the relationship with the Metropolitan Park and the eastern hills. Outside the program, the greatest value of the Virgilio Barco Library is attributed to the spatial generosity, the transparencies, the details of the interstitial spaces and the special treatment of light on the textures of the materials.

The Virgilio Barco Library has become one of the most important urban projects for the city of Bogotá. The contribution to the Metropolitan Park sector, known for its recreational development, opened an important link in the development of educational activities for the public. Rogelio Salmona, always in a neat way, resolved the smallest details to provide the city with a serene and welcoming environment, based on the right to the city and thus promote cultural inclusion through his projects.

