Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Peter Pichler Architecture Unveils the Design of a Family of Ski Stations in the Italian Alps

Peter Pichler Architecture Unveils the Design of a Family of Ski Stations in the Italian Alps

Save
Peter Pichler Architecture Unveils the Design of a Family of Ski Stations in the Italian Alps

Peter Pichler Architecture has been invited to participate in a private competition for the design of a set of Ski Facilities in Ponte di Legno, Italy. The project includes the addition of three new cableway lines for the ski resort, each marked by an architectural intervention designed to provide shelter and dining options. The buildings also include exhibition spaces dedicated to the preservation of the cultural, natural, and historical heritage of the site.

The office’s proposal takes inspiration from the local vernacular architecture present in the surrounding context. Four interventions are proposed to contribute to the infrastructure of Val Camonica and enhance the visitor experience. Pitched stone roofs and wooden interiors create a familiar image, while also allowing the structures to adapt to their surrounding landscape, as strategically positioned large, glazed surfaces frame views of the mountain range,

Save this picture!
Peter Pichler Architecture Unveils the Design of a Family of Ski Stations in the Italian Alps - Image 2 of 3
© Visualarch, Peter Pichler Architecture

By repeating architectural elements, but changing their disposition in response to the morphology of the surrounding terrain, the four stations signal their attachment to the same architectural family without losing their individual character. Highlighting the cultural heritage of the site was another deciding factor, as the area includes World War I trenches found in situ. These have been preserved and integrated into the project, with glazed openings and walkable transparent paths created to allow visitors to explore their history.

Related Article

Italian Studio Peter Pichler Designs Eco-Resort in the Alps, Europe

Local and natural materials, like wood and stone, are employed to ensure a sustainable approach and reduce the environmental impact of the construction. The buildings also vary in size and function, creating their individual identity rooted in their shared architectural language as well as adapted to the local vernacular and the history of each site within the ski resort.

Save this picture!
Peter Pichler Architecture Unveils the Design of a Family of Ski Stations in the Italian Alps - Image 3 of 3
© Visualarch, Peter Pichler Architecture

On a similar note, Peter Pichler Architecture has recently designed an eco-resort in the Italian Alpine region. The project proposed a series of A-shaped cabins inspired by the idea of a treehouse merging with its natural surroundings, dispersed throughout the forest in the Dolomites. The office has also completed a hotel in Maranza, Italy, and has also revealed a design concept for a new sustainable tree-house concept offering a unique connection with nature.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Peter Pichler Architecture Unveils the Design of a Family of Ski Stations in the Italian Alps" 28 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000207/peter-pichler-architecture-unveils-the-design-of-a-family-of-ski-stations-in-the-italian-alps> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags