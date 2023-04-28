Peter Pichler Architecture Unveils the Design of a Family of Ski Stations in the Italian Alps

Peter Pichler Architecture has been invited to participate in a private competition for the design of a set of Ski Facilities in Ponte di Legno, Italy. The project includes the addition of three new cableway lines for the ski resort, each marked by an architectural intervention designed to provide shelter and dining options. The buildings also include exhibition spaces dedicated to the preservation of the cultural, natural, and historical heritage of the site.

The office’s proposal takes inspiration from the local vernacular architecture present in the surrounding context. Four interventions are proposed to contribute to the infrastructure of Val Camonica and enhance the visitor experience. Pitched stone roofs and wooden interiors create a familiar image, while also allowing the structures to adapt to their surrounding landscape, as strategically positioned large, glazed surfaces frame views of the mountain range,

By repeating architectural elements, but changing their disposition in response to the morphology of the surrounding terrain, the four stations signal their attachment to the same architectural family without losing their individual character. Highlighting the cultural heritage of the site was another deciding factor, as the area includes World War I trenches found in situ. These have been preserved and integrated into the project, with glazed openings and walkable transparent paths created to allow visitors to explore their history.

Local and natural materials, like wood and stone, are employed to ensure a sustainable approach and reduce the environmental impact of the construction. The buildings also vary in size and function, creating their individual identity rooted in their shared architectural language as well as adapted to the local vernacular and the history of each site within the ski resort.

