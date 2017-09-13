World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. 零壹城市建筑事务所
  6. 2017
  Dave & Bella Headquarters / LYCS Architecture

Dave & Bella Headquarters / LYCS Architecture

  • 00:00 - 13 September, 2017
Dave & Bella Headquarters / LYCS Architecture
Dave & Bella Headquarters / LYCS Architecture, Atrium 1. Image © Qingshan Wu
Atrium 1. Image © Qingshan Wu

Ground-level pathway. Image © Qingshan Wu Atrium 3. Image © Qingshan Wu Light court. Image © Qingshan Wu South facade. Image © Qingshan Wu + 15

  • Architects

    LYCS Architecture

  • Location

    26 Juye Rd, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Design Team

    Hao Ruan, Wenbin Chen, Bin Shen, Miao Wu, Jing Xu, Jingzhong Luo, Yang Yu, Yanjie Zhan, Zhou Yu

  • Interior design

    LYCS Architecture

  • Area

    7500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Wu Qingshan
Ground-level pathway. Image © Qingshan Wu
Ground-level pathway. Image © Qingshan Wu

Layering Matrix: An Architectural Promenade in warehouse-converted office space

From the architects. The new headquarters of Dave & Bella, located in Hangzhou’s Binjiang District, is a multi-purpose office building converted from a warehouse to accommodate the expanding business thanks to the company’s reformative business strategy. The main challenge is to curate an open spatial sequence suitable for mixed programs including general office space and a wide range of auxiliary functions. This project makes a good case in the context of contemporary Chinese urbanization in which the adaptive reuse of outdated warehouses is widely practiced as an urban renewal method.

South overview. Image © Qingshan Wu
South overview. Image © Qingshan Wu

The existing building is a 50m by 50m embroidery-manufacturing warehouse, completed in 2003. Characterized by the long spatial depth and rigid column grid, the conventional factory layout makes the interior under-lit and poorly ventilated, which hurts the versatility of the interior. The design proposes a total reconfiguration of the existing spatial order, maximizing the potential utility of the rigorous legacy structural grid. With the introduction of connecting tissues, LYCS aims to vitalize the linearity of the layout, achieving a versatile work space with plenty of light and air.

Circulation
Circulation

To address the issue of lacking natural lighting, three atriums are introduced to the center of building mass. The atriums are fit into long-span structural bays, making them column-free light courts. LYCS also used full-height glass curtains around the atriums in order to bring more light to the desks, which is instrumental in bringing the lux level to a comfortable standard.

Atrium 3. Image © Qingshan Wu
Atrium 3. Image © Qingshan Wu

 The introduction of three atriums and interior glass curtains not only light up the building from inside but also establish a progressing spatial order to space. When following the designed circulatory path across the building, one constantly experiences alternating height differences that is signified by layers of glass curtains., which is very much relatable to human scale.

Plan 1/F
Plan 1/F

Such spatial order is further accentuated by a comprehensive circulatory system of ramps, catwalks, and stairs that connect different programs across all levels. This system cuts through a matrix of spaces/programs of diverse spatial qualities, serving not only as the traffic network but also as the apparatus of an architectural promenade, moderating the hierarchy of the established spatial matrix, bringing a perpendicular dimension. It also activates the interior, generally encouraging creativity and exploration.

Light court. Image © Qingshan Wu
Light court. Image © Qingshan Wu

Full-height windows provide sufficient natural lighting along the perimeter. The angled and protruding window bays lighten the monolithic building mass, adding a little spice to the facade.

South facade. Image © Qingshan Wu
South facade. Image © Qingshan Wu
Cite: "Dave & Bella Headquarters / LYCS Architecture" [dave&bella 杭州办公总部 / 零壹城市建筑事务所] 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879414/dave-and-bella-headquarters-lycs-architecture/>

Atrium 1. Image © Qingshan Wu

dave&bella 杭州办公总部 / 零壹城市建筑事务所

