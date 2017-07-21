The UK’s Best Contemporary Architecture Celebrated in New Stamp Series

The UK’s postals service company, the Royal Mail, has launched a new special stamp series celebrating 10 buildings “that represent the renaissance of contemporary architecture in the UK of recent years,” including Zaha Hadid Architects’ London Aquatics Center, Herzog & de Meuron’s Switch House addition to the Tate Modern and Mecanoo’s Birmingham Library.
“The past two decades has seen a surge in the construction of new public buildings in the UK,” explain the Royal Mail in a press release. “A great many of these adventurous and innovative structures, serving culture, sport, government and business, have since become popular and integral parts of their local landscapes, often playing a part in regeneration.”
Philip Parker, Stamp Strategy Manager, Royal Mail, added: “These new stamps celebrate visionary buildings which combine stunning architecture with great engineering.”
Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron
The Eden Project / Grimshaw Architects
Everyman Theatre / Haworth Tompkins
Giants Causeway Visitor Centre / Heneghan & Peng Architects
Imperial War Museum North / Studio Libeskind
Library of Birmingham / Mecanoo
London Aquatics Centre for 2012 Summer Olympics / Zaha Hadid Architects
National Assembly for Wales / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Scottish Parliament Building / EMBT
SEC Armadillo / Foster + Partners
News via Royal Mail