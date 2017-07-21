World
The UK’s Best Contemporary Architecture Celebrated in New Stamp Series
The UK’s Best Contemporary Architecture Celebrated in New Stamp Series, Courtesy of Royal Mail
Courtesy of Royal Mail

The UK’s postals service company, the Royal Mail, has launched a new special stamp series celebrating 10 buildings “that represent the renaissance of contemporary architecture in the UK of recent years,” including Zaha Hadid Architects’ London Aquatics Center, Herzog & de Meuron’s Switch House addition to the Tate Modern and Mecanoo’s Birmingham Library.

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail The Eden Project / Grimshaw Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail Everyman Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail Giants Causeway Visitor Centre / Heneghan & Peng Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail +11

“The past two decades has seen a surge in the construction of new public buildings in the UK,” explain the Royal Mail in a press release. “A great many of these adventurous and innovative structures, serving culture, sport, government and business, have since become popular and integral parts of their local landscapes, often playing a part in regeneration.” 

Philip Parker, Stamp Strategy Manager, Royal Mail, added: “These new stamps celebrate visionary buildings which combine stunning architecture with great engineering.”

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

The Eden Project / Grimshaw Architects

The Eden Project / Grimshaw Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
The Eden Project / Grimshaw Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

Everyman Theatre / Haworth Tompkins

Everyman Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
Everyman Theatre / Haworth Tompkins. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

Giants Causeway Visitor Centre / Heneghan & Peng Architects

Giants Causeway Visitor Centre / Heneghan & Peng Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
Giants Causeway Visitor Centre / Heneghan & Peng Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

Imperial War Museum North / Studio Libeskind

Imperial War Museum North / Studio Libeskind. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
Imperial War Museum North / Studio Libeskind. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

Library of Birmingham / Mecanoo

Library of Birmingham / Mecanoo. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
Library of Birmingham / Mecanoo. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

London Aquatics Centre for 2012 Summer Olympics / Zaha Hadid Architects

London Aquatics Centre for 2012 Summer Olympics / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
London Aquatics Centre for 2012 Summer Olympics / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

National Assembly for Wales / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

National Assembly for Wales / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
National Assembly for Wales / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

Scottish Parliament Building / EMBT

Scottish Parliament Building / EMBT. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
Scottish Parliament Building / EMBT. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

SEC Armadillo / Foster + Partners

SEC Armadillo / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail
SEC Armadillo / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Royal Mail

Learn more about the new stamp collection, here.

News via Royal Mail

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "The UK’s Best Contemporary Architecture Celebrated in New Stamp Series" 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876320/the-uks-best-contemporary-architecture-celebrated-in-new-stamp-series/>
