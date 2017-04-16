Vertical Village - SOM Leads Design of Major Mixed-Use District in Bangkok

Save this picture! One Bangkok will provide retail, hotels, offices, as well as homes for 60,000 people. Image Courtesy of SOM via Atchain

Chicago-based Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM) has unveiled plans for One Bangkok, a new 16Ha mixed-use development in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. Working in collaboration with architects, engineers, sustainability experts and landscape architects, both local and international, SOM seeks to create the single largest private-sector development in Thailand to date - a vertical village providing homes and places of work for an estimated 60,000 people. Through One Bangkok, SOM challenged themselves to translate the vibrancy and energy of Bangkok's neighborhoods into a vertical environment, whilst promoting a 'sense of place' and district-level sustainability.

Situated beside the city’s prominent Lumphini Park, One Bangkok hosts a range of functions, including residential, retail, offices, a hotel, and 8Ha of public space. Through their ‘vertical village’, SOM seeks to promote a sense of community and well-being in a dense urban environment, with welcoming streetscapes, public plazas, and landscaped greenspace. A variety of towers with individual characters and features, from cascading green terraces to a lattice of sky gardens, seek to reduce the ecological footprint of the district through careful site placement, and a suite of sustainable engineering systems.

Save this picture! Situated adjacent to Lumphini Park, the scheme offers 8Ha of public space. Image Courtesy of SOM via Atchain

Bangkok is one of the world’s most dynamic, energetic cities, with an exceptionally vibrant street life, said SOM Design Partner Scott Duncan. Our vision for One Bangkok seeks to capture that energy, extending the vitality of the city’s streets through the district and then upward, weaving green, outdoor spaces into the fabric of the towers as they rise. Inside and out, places for collaboration, socializing, and relaxation cultivate community in a vertical environment.

Save this picture! Streetscapes, public plazas and greenspaces all contribute to a welcoming sense of place. Image Courtesy of SOM via Atchain

One Bangkok is the first project in Thailand to target LEED Platinum certification for Neighborhood Development, with an architecture and landscape in response to its tropical climate. A centralized energy and water management system has been designed to optimize efficiency and facilitate future growth. Meanwhile, with water management being a pressing issue in cities around the world, One Bangkok’s incorporated greenspace and permeable materials seek to reduce runoff and facilitate absorption to replenish groundwater sources.

Save this picture! A variety of towers will feature individual identities such as green terraces and sky gardens. Image Courtesy of SOM via Atchain

One Bangkok is expected to be completed in 2025.

News via: SOM.