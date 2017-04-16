45 Years of Architecture Model Photography in Spain

Save this picture! Concurso Internacional de Anteproyectos para el Monumento a José Batlle y Ordóñez en Montevideo (Uruguay), 1959. Arquitecto: Roberto Puig Álvarez. Escultor: Jorge Oteiza. Image © Fototeca del Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España, Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte. Archivo del Museo Oteiza

138 images, 14 albums, 20 magazines, 13 original models and one projection are part of Modeling for the Camera: Photography of architectural models in Spain, 1925-1970, the current exhibition of the ICO Museum in Madrid, curated by Iñaki Bergera, PhD of Architecture from the University of Navarra.

The exhibition is tied to the book of the same name that was published in 2016, edited by La Fábrica and the Ministry of Public Works (Spain). In times when 3D visualization software has popularized, accelerated and perfected the rendering industry, both materials choose to value the legacy of architectural model photography in the 20th century.

Save this picture! Anteproyecto del Banco Comercial Transatlántico, Barcelona, 1956. Arquitectos: Francesc Mitjans i Miró. Image © Fondo F. Mitjans Miró. Arxiu Històric del Col·legi d’Arquitectes de Catalunya

Visitors to the exhibition are shown the perfect pairing of icons of architectural photography and the best Spanish architects of the 20th century, covering more than 40 years of history. It includes the work of historic photographers such as Francesc Català-Roca, Kindel, Pando, Luis Lladó, Oriol Maspons-Julio Ubiña and Francisco Gómez, through the lens of projects by Josep Lluís Sert, Miguel Fisac, José Antonio Coderch, Francisco de Asís Cabrero, Javier Carvajal, Alejandro de la Sota and Fernando Higueras.

Save this picture! Albergue de montaña, Vitoria (Álava), 1957. Arquitecto: Javier Carvajal Ferrer. Image © José Calvo. Archivo General de la Universidad de Navarra

"In the years of modernity and the avant-garde," explains the ICO Museum in its official communiqué, "the use of the models became especially popular because they are objects that help to describe buildings very well and are already very simple and plastic, devoid of ornamentation and other classical languages and compositions. While the images allowed the architects to depict the model, or rather, to search for the views, frames or compositions that highlight its values and characteristics in relation to the building that represents."

Commissioner Iñaki Bergera emphasized that the exhibition reflects "on the construction of the image of architecture in a broad sense, through the models as conceptual representations of what architecture aspired to be through the documentation and visual interpretation of them using only photographs."

Save this picture! Filial Seat, Barcelona, 1961. Arquitectos: César Ortiz Echagüe Rubio y Rafael Echaide Itarte. Image © Fondo O. Maspons. Arxiu Històric del Col·legi d’Arquitectes de Catalunya. Archivo General de la Universidad de Navarra

Below are some of the photographs found at the exhibition.

Casa Bloc / Josep Lluís Sert, Josep Torres i Clavé y Joan Baptista Subirana

Barcelona, 1933

Save this picture! “Casa Bloc”, Barcelona, 1933. Arquitectos: Josep Lluís Sert i López, Josep Torres i Clavé y Joan Baptista Subirana i Subirana. Image © Fondo J. Torres Clavé. Arxiu Històric del Col·legi d’Arquitectes de Catalunya

Club Táchira, Caracas / Eduardo Torroja y Fruto Vivas

Venezuela, 1956

Save this picture! Club de Táchira, Caracas (Venezuela), 1956. Arquitectos: Eduardo Torroja Miret y José Fructoso Vivas Vivas. Image © Archives de la construction moderne– École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, fonds Alberto Sartoris. © García Moya

High mountain lodge / Fernando Higueras, Juan Pedro Capote and José Serrano-Suñer Polo

First prize Mateu Pla contest 1958

Save this picture! Refugio de alta montaña. Primer premio concurso Mateu Pla, 1958. Arquitectos: Fernando Higueras Díaz, Juan Pedro Capote Aquino y José Serrano-Suñer Polo. Image © Fundación Fernando Higueras

Preliminary design outdoor gazebo for music band / Juan Daniel Fullaondo

National Award for Architecture, 1962

Save this picture! Anteproyecto de Templete al aire libre para banda de música. Premio Nacional de Arquitectura, 1962. Arquitecto: Juan Daniel Fullaondo Errazu. Image © Archivo Paco Gómez / Fundación Foto Colectania

National Opera House competition / Rafael Aburto

Madrid, 1963

Save this picture! Concurso para el Teatro Nacional de la Ópera, Madrid, 1963. Arquitecto: Rafael Aburto Renobales. Image © Archivo General de la Universidad de Navarra

JORBA Laboratory headquarters / Miguel Fisac

Madrid, 1965

Save this picture! Sede de los Laboratorios JORBA, Madrid, 1965. Arquitecto: Miguel Fisac Serna. Image © C. Jiménez. Fundación Fisac

Torres Blancas / Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza

Madrid, 1969

Save this picture! Torres Blancas, Madrid, 1969. Arquitecto: Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza. Image © Colección Arxiu Històric del Col·legi d’Arquitectes de Catalunya. Fotografía: L. Jiménez

'Modeling for the Camera: Photography of architectural models in Spain, 1925-1970' is a project promoted by the Spanish Ministry of Development, organized and produced with the support of the ICO Foundation. Along with collaboration from PHotoEspaña and the FAME research project for documentation work.