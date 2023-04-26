Submit a Project Advertise
World
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography, ForestPiedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography, FacadePiedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, BeamPiedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Interior Photography, ColumnPiedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Stable, Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: Studio rc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Kohler, McNeel
  • Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Ramirez Capdevielle, Pablo Germenos
  • Supervision: Alfredo Ramirez, Victor hernandez
  • Structural Engineering: Gabriel Alvarez
  • Installations: Gabriel Alvarez
  • Constructor: Grupo ARGO
  • Visualization: Ver 3d
  • Country: Mexico
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cesar Belio
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Image 18 of 22
Roof plan
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. The clubhouse of Piedra Grande Equestrian Center is located on a privileged eight-hectare land surrounded by forest in the State of Mexico

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Image 19 of 22
Floor plan
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

The equestrian complex has different spaces designed for the development of equestrian sports and equine care, including 110 two-level stables, sand tracks, gravel paths, and green areas.

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cesar Belio
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Image 20 of 22
Floor plan
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

The project seeks to alter the site as little as possible, using materials such as stone and wood, and seeking a contemporary language that is also appropriate for the context. The distribution of the clubhouse is mainly governed by a central courtyard that creates an atmosphere that invites contemplation of the landscape framed by stone walls that also divide and create a transition of access between the public and private space.

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Image 21 of 22
Section
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Interior Photography, Door
© Cesar Belio

From the beginning of the design process, we sought for the project to be developed under a structural rhythm that could create a reticular and simple building. Due to the soil type, we decided to opt for a system of structural modules based on steel columns and beams that define the skeleton and shape of the building, thinking that in the future the roof could be habitable for different events. On the other hand, the concrete and stone walls represent the sobriety and purity of the materials used to separate the different spaces, including the textured local marble that we used for the pavement

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Cesar Belio
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Image 22 of 22
Detail
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Cesar Belio

The climate was very important for the design, which is why we chose to separate the house from the stone retaining wall, in order to have cross ventilation during hot seasons and to take advantage of sunlight during the day.

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Beam
© Cesar Belio
Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Cesar Belio

The opening to the valley and mountains was one of the design priorities sought when carrying out this project, taking advantage of the sloping topography to integrate the large cantilevered terrace that allows for views of the surroundings, also integrating the high ceiling to adapt to the scale of the development.

Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

Studio rc
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureStableResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Piedra Grande Equestrian Club House / Studio rc " [Casa Club Hípico Piedra Grande / Studio rc ] 26 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

