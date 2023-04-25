Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
  Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez)

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez)

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez)

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Beam

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Adaptive Reuse
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez)
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Del Rio Bani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cortizo, Grupo Novelec, Huguet, Junkers, Pavirat
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Beam
© Del Rio Bani
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Image 16 of 23
Axo
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Beam
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The building subject to the intervention is located in the neighborhood of Poblenou in Barcelona, an environment that is undergoing a radical transformation process.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Beam
© Del Rio Bani
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Image 18 of 23
Ground floor plan
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Del Rio Bani

The project involves the transformation of an industrial building into an office building; the renovation involves redesigning the entire interior and part of the envelope.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Del Rio Bani
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Image 19 of 23
Typical floor plan

The existing building was built in 1966 and has an exceptional typology, with 4 floors of 5 meters in height that incorporate half-levels.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Del Rio Bani
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Image 21 of 23
Section

Typical floor plan. The objective of the intervention is to enhance the overall perception of the double-height spaces through the reorganization of the users' routes and circulations, without losing the essence of the current building.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Del Rio Bani
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Image 22 of 23
Front elevation

To achieve this, the access stairs to the mezzanines, currently located in the central space, are moved to the back of the floor, maximizing the double-height workspace.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Del Rio Bani
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Image 23 of 23
Rear elevation

Kitchens, restrooms, and storage rooms are concentrated underneath the mezzanines, forming a compact core together with the vertical communications of the building. The geometry of this core accompanies the user during the access route to the stairs.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Chair, Concrete
© Del Rio Bani
Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Image 20 of 23
Roof plan

The meeting rooms are placed in the mezzanines, which with this new layout, acquire a symbolic character and become visible from any point in the workspace, fostering relationships between different programmatic units.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Beam
© Del Rio Bani

The intervention is mainly materialized in steel and concrete to preserve the original industrial character of the building. Each floor is colored with a different shade of green, in a gradation from dark to light, from the street to the roof.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Del Rio Bani

Envelope. The main intervention in the envelope is the transformation of the old gable roof into a flat, walkable roof that becomes one of the unique spaces of the building. A large umbrella-shaped pergola is deployed around the core and articulates the exterior space.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Column, Handrail
© Del Rio Bani

The floor plan development and the arrangement of green elements seek to enhance movement and the relationship with the city's landmarks while generating a healthy and pleasant space.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Facade
© Del Rio Bani

The rear facade is also renovated, opening it completely to facilitate the entry of natural light into the interior spaces. Regarding the main facade, only the ground floor is intervened. On this level, the elevation is reconfigured to incorporate the same compositional pattern as the rest of the facade and open it to the neighborhood, creating synergies with its immediate surroundings.

Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez) - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Deck
© Del Rio Bani

Project location

Address:C/ d'Àvila, 112, 08018 Barcelona, Spain

Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez)
