Transformation of an Industrial Building into an Office Building / Ida (Xavier Isart Torruella y María Domínguez)

City : Barcelona

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The building subject to the intervention is located in the neighborhood of Poblenou in Barcelona, an environment that is undergoing a radical transformation process.

The project involves the transformation of an industrial building into an office building; the renovation involves redesigning the entire interior and part of the envelope.

The existing building was built in 1966 and has an exceptional typology, with 4 floors of 5 meters in height that incorporate half-levels.

Typical floor plan. The objective of the intervention is to enhance the overall perception of the double-height spaces through the reorganization of the users' routes and circulations, without losing the essence of the current building.

To achieve this, the access stairs to the mezzanines, currently located in the central space, are moved to the back of the floor, maximizing the double-height workspace.

Kitchens, restrooms, and storage rooms are concentrated underneath the mezzanines, forming a compact core together with the vertical communications of the building. The geometry of this core accompanies the user during the access route to the stairs.

The meeting rooms are placed in the mezzanines, which with this new layout, acquire a symbolic character and become visible from any point in the workspace, fostering relationships between different programmatic units.

The intervention is mainly materialized in steel and concrete to preserve the original industrial character of the building. Each floor is colored with a different shade of green, in a gradation from dark to light, from the street to the roof.

Envelope. The main intervention in the envelope is the transformation of the old gable roof into a flat, walkable roof that becomes one of the unique spaces of the building. A large umbrella-shaped pergola is deployed around the core and articulates the exterior space.

The floor plan development and the arrangement of green elements seek to enhance movement and the relationship with the city's landmarks while generating a healthy and pleasant space.

The rear facade is also renovated, opening it completely to facilitate the entry of natural light into the interior spaces. Regarding the main facade, only the ground floor is intervened. On this level, the elevation is reconfigured to incorporate the same compositional pattern as the rest of the facade and open it to the neighborhood, creating synergies with its immediate surroundings.