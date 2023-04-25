Submit a Project Advertise
© All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Day Care
Fujiyoshida, Japan
  • Architects: HIBINOSEKKEI, Kids Design Labo, Youji no Shiro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  934
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Studio Bauhaus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bozo, KIDS DESIGN LABO, Runon
  • City : Fujiyoshida
  • Country : Japan
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Bauhaus

Text description provided by the architects. This nursery, holding a maximum of 117 children was built in Fuji Yoshida. The site with more than 10,000 sqm is rich in nature with lakes and trees. With the owner’s educational policy of “Play to the fullest in the nature of Fuji Yoshida, in rain or snow, even getting covered with mud.”, the project utilized nature where children can live comfortably in a green rich site. 

UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Studio Bauhaus

To make use of the existing site environment, the layout plan avoids existing trees. Furthermore, the excavated soil from construction is processed on-site in consideration of the environment, which also reduces costs. By using excavated soil to create a bumpy hill in a corner of the site to be used as a forest for children's exploration, transforming the site into a place for children can learn while reusing soil that was originally on the site.

UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Studio Bauhaus
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 22 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Studio Bauhaus

The reservoirs were planned to be shaped like a pool rather than buried in the soil so that children can play and learn. Those can be used on many occasions like observing rain, sledding ground, and running around dynamically, where it encourages children to actively create a play using nature. The building is designed to be like an exploration of a forest, with bumpy paths and a circuit-style play area with a difference of elevation that allows children to learn and discover. The picture book corner, slide, and play space, which is carved into the walls, stimulate children's inquisitiveness and curiosity as if they are in a cave.

UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Studio Bauhaus

On the second floor, to create an open space like the site environment, the rooms are separated by walls that do not reach the ceiling and it makes children feel as if they are in the forest with cabins. The walls are uneven, and the height and color are changed to create a space with intonation. As cabins are lined irregularly with depth, children can find their favorite place by exploring, which would develop independence. The bathroom and library are circuit-style and shaped like a cabin. The partly closed spaces in a bright open space make children feel comfortable and become places where children are willing to go.  

UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Image 24 of 24
Elevations
UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus

By using Fuji cypress, the local timber, the building is designed to make children feel attached to the community while utilizing the local characteristics of the area.

UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus

Project location

Address:Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi, Japan

HIBINOSEKKEI
Youji no Shiro
Kids Design Labo
Cite: "UB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro" 25 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags