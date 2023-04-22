Submit a Project Advertise
World
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVillanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVillanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVillanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail, SteelVillanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
Quito, Ecuador
  Architects In Charge : Arq. Fernanda Esquetini , Arq. Pablo Puente Rodríguez
  Design Team : Arq. Fernanda Esquetini , Arq. Pablo Puente Rodríguez
  Construction : Concimento Cia Ltda
  Clients : Concimento Cia Ltda
  City : Quito
  Country : Ecuador
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 6 of 22
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 16 of 22
Urban analysis
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa

Text description provided by the architects. Residencias Villanueva is a housing project that (1) includes diverse multifamily residences, (2) has a social character, and (3) operates in a progressive manner. The project also focuses on high-quality construction and neighborhood connection.

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 17 of 22
Sketches
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa

(1) The project includes 27 apartments and 17 houses. The apartments, with diverse typologies and sizes, are distributed in three corner blocks, which maintain vertical circulation in the middle. This circulation links the central green space with the three vertices of the site, seeking its eventual opening for neighborhood use. On the other hand, the 17 houses are located between the blocks, maintaining their access from the central green area. In addition, these homes have rear patios that allow for the preservation of a green and permeable perimeter ring in the project. Regarding parking, the area adjacent to the adjacent property is designated for this purpose.

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 19 of 22
Scheme
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa

Currently, Residencias Villanueva is fully occupied. Despite having homogeneous requirements (in terms of cost) for the entire project, an effort is made to recognize the heterogeneity of users who live in the city. Therefore, a wide variety of typologies are offered, which has allowed for diverse occupancy. The suites are occupied by ESPE university students, which is located a few blocks away, the apartments by small families and elderly individuals, and the houses by families with plans to expand.

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 20 of 22
Exploded axo diagram
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa

As a response to the affordability requirements set by the Ecuadorian government for social housing projects, Residencias Villanueva was developed under the framework of the VIP program. The project received a government subsidy that was granted through private banking institutions. The program requires that the housing units do not exceed a cost of 90,000 US dollars, that the sale price is a maximum of 900 USD per square meter, and that the housing is the first property acquired by the buyers. Meeting these requirements was a challenge for the project, but it was able to maintain a high standard of spatial and material quality.

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 18 of 22
Site plan
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa

(3) The proposal also sought to include mutability. For this reason, the houses can be expanded in various stages, understanding the economic difficulties that most Ecuadorians face. It starts with a 60m2 house on two floors that can ultimately reach 120m2 on three floors. For this, the necessary structure for expansion was built, ensuring the quality and safety of all residents. For this reason, the project was approved as if it already had three floors, to ensure its legality with the competent authorities. This gesture addresses the reality of many households where "chicotes" are left on the last slab for future expansion.

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 21 of 22
Ground floor plan
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail, Steel
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa

The project values all communal spaces, the treatment of vertical circulation as a skylight, the formation of bridges, central and perimeter green areas, ground floor commercial spaces, and corner entrances designed for future use.

Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Image 22 of 22
Extension for houses 60-120m2
Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Windows
Cortesía de ERDC arquitectxa

Project location

Address:Quito, Ecuador

ERDC Arquitectos
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingEcuador

"Villanueva Housing / ERDC Arquitectos" [Residencias Villanueva / ERDC Arquitectos] 22 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

