Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo

Principal : Heiko Krech

Model : Konstantin Greune, Reidar Mester

Project Architect : Tim Unnebrink

Team : Annette Wagner

Client : Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Laupheim

General Contractor : Matthäus Schmid GmbH

City : Laupheim

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. After the completion of the first construction phase for logistics and production in 2016, the next step in the master planning for the mechanical engineering corporation Uhlmann was completed at the beginning of 2021.

A four-story office building provides space for about 300 employees on the company’s campus in Laupheim. Located directly on Uhlmannstraße, the building is an important building block of the “meander,” the foundational design principle of the master plan from 2013. Together with the logistics and production building, it forms a 300 m long front and thus marks the representative introduction to the campus for visitors.

A combination of glass surfaces that can be used for natural ventilation through window sashes, and opaque panels made of white glass, ensures that the building has an energetically economical façade. At the same time, the interplay of silver anodized aluminum fins and glazed openings take up the formal vocabulary of the logistics and production building.

Inside, the orthogonal office floor plan, the rigorous aligning of two cores made of exposed concrete, and the regularity of the façade grid stand in interesting contrast to the work environments designed by KINZO, which are characterized by playful shapes and strong touches of color.