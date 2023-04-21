Submit a Project Advertise
World
Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo

Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo

Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Laupheim, Germany
  • Principal : Heiko Krech
  • Model : Konstantin Greune, Reidar Mester
  • Project Architect : Tim Unnebrink
  • Team : Annette Wagner
  • Client : Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Laupheim
  • General Contractor  : Matthäus Schmid GmbH
  • City : Laupheim
  • Country : Germany
Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Exterior Photography
© David Franck
Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Image 19 of 25

Text description provided by the architects. After the completion of the first construction phase for logistics and production in 2016, the next step in the master planning for the mechanical engineering corporation Uhlmann was completed at the beginning of 2021.

Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Philip Kottlorz
Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© David Franck

A four-story office building provides space for about 300 employees on the company’s campus in Laupheim. Located directly on Uhlmannstraße, the building is an important building block of the “meander,” the foundational design principle of the master plan from 2013. Together with the logistics and production building, it forms a 300 m long front and thus marks the representative introduction to the campus for visitors.

Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Image 24 of 25

A combination of glass surfaces that can be used for natural ventilation through window sashes, and opaque panels made of white glass, ensures that the building has an energetically economical façade. At the same time, the interplay of silver anodized aluminum fins and glazed openings take up the formal vocabulary of the logistics and production building.

Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Interior Photography, Facade
© David Franck

Inside, the orthogonal office floor plan, the rigorous aligning of two cores made of exposed concrete, and the regularity of the façade grid stand in interesting contrast to the work environments designed by KINZO, which are characterized by playful shapes and strong touches of color.

Uhlmann Office Building / Barkow Leibinger + Kinzo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Philip Kottlorz

Project location

Address:88471 Laupheim, Germany

