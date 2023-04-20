Submit a Project Advertise
Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki

Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Exterior PhotographyUniversidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Exterior Photography, FacadeUniversidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Interior PhotographyUniversidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Interior Photography, StairsUniversidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Other Facilities
Lima, Peru
  • Principal : Bill Massey
  • Project Architect : Chris Winkler, Youngjin Lee, Brad Prestbo
  • Security : Encode Solutions
  • Supervision : JLV Consultores
  • Food Service : Flores Valles
  • Code : ESSAC
  • City : Lima
  • Country : Peru
Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eleazar Cuadros

Text description provided by the architects. The first project implemented from Sasaki’s master plan for the campus, the Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center at the Universidad of Lima is a new, six-story steel and concrete structure that provides space for student fitness, dining, and academic support. Dedicated program spaces are balanced with flexible areas to create a welcoming and engaging student life facility.

Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Exterior Photography
© Eleazar Cuadros
Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eleazar Cuadros
Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Image 15 of 20
Floor Plan

The center includes nutrition, counseling, physical therapy, and weight training for athletes, as well as an informal recreation space within the multi-purpose gym, which doubles as an event space for up to 600 people. The entire building is meant to be multipurpose; as a major engine of activity on campus, it is a place where students and faculty can gather throughout the day and socialize, study, and recharge.

Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Interior Photography
© Eleazar Cuadros
Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Eleazar Cuadros

The building wraps around the covered plaza space as a Möbius strip connecting different wellbeing-oriented programs. An outdoor plaza with dining space flows seamlessly into the ground floor of this central covered plaza, drawing in circulation and passive ventilation. The covered plaza also provides access to the campus forum, a large assembly space below the plaza surface. The center’s student health services are located at a more discreet area to the north of the dining and retail venues.

Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Chair
© Eleazar Cuadros
Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Image 17 of 20
Section
Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Eleazar Cuadros

The mezzanine overlooks both plaza and auditorium space at the building’s atrium and provides additional meeting and dining space, together with access to the student affairs offices and the entrance to the recreation programs.

Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Eleazar Cuadros

The next two levels are dedicated to recreation spaces like lockers, fitness, weights, circuit training, and group exercise spaces and a connection to the renovated building wing next door with its dining area, lounges, and student flex theater spaces. The upper levels host group exercise suites and a multipurpose gymnasium for futsal, volleyball, and basketball, all connected by an indoor and outdoor jogging track that weaves through expansive roof terraces with views of campus and the Lima skyline.

Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki - Exterior Photography
© Eleazar Cuadros

Address:Lima, Peru

Sasaki
Cite: "Universidad de Lima Recreation, Wellness, and Student Life Center / Sasaki" 20 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999759/universidad-de-lima-recreation-wellness-and-student-life-center-sasaki> ISSN 0719-8884

