Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Finland
  5. KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects

KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects

Save
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects

KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Interior Photography, StairsKN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsKN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Espoo, Finland
  • Architects: SARC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  18750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roman Cisneros, Dan Palarie, Tuomas Uusheimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Assemblin, Combiporras, Europelti, Fenestra, HSL, NL Trade, Nordec, Puusepänliike R. O. Loimulahti, Swedoor
  • Lead Architects : Antti-Matti Siikala, Riku Huopaniemi, Roman Cisneros
  • Partner In Charge : Antti Matti Siikala
  • Project Director : Riku Huopaniemi
  • Project Architect : Roman Cisneros
  • Core Design Architect : Dan Palarie
  • Design Team : Teemu Kekkonen, Arto Sahlman, Katri Palomäki, Pirkko Kosonen
  • General Construction : NCC Building
  • Facade Construction : Nordec
  • Interior Designers : Futudesign
  • Lighting Designer : SARC
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants : Optiplan
  • Structure Engineers : Optiplan, NQE
  • Acoustics Consultants : Helimäki
  • Project Managers : Saraco
  • Waterproofing Consulting : Ideastructura
  • Vertical Transportation : Schindler
  • Fire Consultants : Paloässät
  • City : Espoo
  • Country : Finland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roman Cisneros, Dan Palarie

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by SARC Architects, KN Next is the new head office for Fiskars Group and rises to become an entrance gate to Keilaniemi, a fast-developing area of Espoo in the Helsinki metropolitan area. A 9-story office building, the lower three floors serve as entrance, exhibition area, meeting hall, restaurant, and social spaces. The upper floors contain offices, workshops, and meeting rooms. On top, there is the social private area with a gym, café, and yoga space, all connected to a wide terrace. Below the ground level are located two car decks.

Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roman Cisneros, Dan Palarie
Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roman Cisneros, Dan Palarie

An irregular plot aside from the new Keilaniemi metro station and a road junction is tackled with a polygonal floor plan. Flexible floor plans can be divided into smaller units or connected to each other with interior stairs, thus giving great freedom to create different kinds of spatial solutions.

Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Floors for offices, restaurants, social spaces, and terraces offer new ways to approach the working environment. Additional floor height has been added to provide comfort with much-needed natural light in the darkest months of the year.

Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Image 16 of 21
Plan - 4th floor

The bold approach in the façade design inserts the building into its dynamic surroundings. The uniqueness of the project lies in the outwards leaning walls and the faceted texture of the metal panels. These are partly perforated to provide sun protection and so enhancing the depth of the façade. The KN Next building has been designed in accordance with BREEAM level excellent. Sustainable architectural solutions and environmental values have been prioritized throughout the whole project.

Save this picture!
KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Keilaniementie 10, 02150 Espoo, Finland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SARC Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsFinland
Cite: "KN Next Office Building / SARC Architects" 19 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999647/kn-next-office-building-sarc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags