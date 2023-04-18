A Restored House on the River Will Open as a Museum on April 20

Mar del Plata is an obligatory reference to the Argentine modern movement. At the same time, it is the setting for many architectural classics that have been victims of neglect for years.

Magalí Marazzo, director of the municipality's Department of Works and Urban Planning and member of the National Monuments Commission, has taken charge of the situation by completing the restoration project of a paradigmatic work of 20th-century architecture: The House on the River.

The house designed by the Argentine architect Amancio Williams based on the commission of his father, the musician Alberto Williams, is a built evidence of the ability to establish a link between modern rationality with nature and its topography. Designed and built between 1943 and 1946 together with the architect Delfina Gálvez de Williams, the house is located on two blocks of a natural area characterized by the Las Chacras river.

Related Article The House on the River: Restoration after Decades of Attacks

"The house itself will be a museum", Marazzo states while showing details of the restoration: the wooden flooring, the original radiator system, the drains, and even the stream itself that would work through a pumping system. The plans and historical photographs are on the wall, all over the place where she works.

The inauguration event will take place on Thursday, April 20, from 4:30 p.m. with the participation of the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, and the ministers Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works), Tristán Bauer (Culture) and the mayor of Mar del Plata, Guillermo Montenegro.

"Operating as a museum, it will be possible to take a guided tour through a system of visits - to learn the entire history of the work and the history of the restoration", explains Magalí Marazzo, who will serve as Director of the Museum.