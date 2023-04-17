190 South LaSalle Lobby with Amphitheater / Norman Kelley

+ 17

Principals : Thomas Kelley, Carrie Norman

Project Architect : Spencer McNeil

Architectural Assistant : William Stauffer

Media Architect : iart

Sound Scenography : Idee und Klang

Expediter : Burnham Nationwide

Millwork : Huber

General Contractor : Power Construction Company

Acoustics : Walters-Storyk Design Group

MEP : Kent Consulting Engineers

Structural Engineering : Klein and Hoffman

Av Consultants : Global Service Technicians

City : Chicago

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural firm Norman Kelley completed a renovation to the lobby at 190 South La Salle Street, a 41-story office building owned by Beacon Capital Partners.

Located in Chicago’s Central Loop, the building was originally designed by John Burgee Architects with Philip Johnson in 1987. The postmodern lobby—which includes a 50-foot-tall, vaulted gold leaf ceiling—was carefully altered with the addition of new security desks, turnstiles, seating areas, a café, and an amphitheater that comes to life through a permanent immersive audio experience.

The semicircular amphitheater measures 12 feet in height, 27 feet in diameter, and replaces a marble security desk in the north apse of the lobby. In contrast to Anthony Caro’s originally commissioned bronze sculpture, Chicago Fugue, located on the south apse of the lobby, the brass and marble amphitheater is a responsive instrument that uses real-time data inputs, like weather and time of day, to compose an ever-changing sonic environment.

The immersive audio experience, designed in collaboration with iart, a studio for media architectures, and sound scenographer, Idee und Klang, is cued by 81 light sensors and 3 motion sensors located behind perforated brass riser panels. Once the amphitheater senses one’s presence, a musical score comprising 15 instruments, 4 tempos, and 7 keys and scales plays across 8 of the nearest 91 speakers. Like an aural diptych, the lobby presents two musical sculptures: one figurative, the other literal, to welcome you back to work.