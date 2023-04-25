Heating Outdoor Areas Without Compromising on Visual Appeal

Save this picture! Bromic's Platinum Electric heater series ceiling mounted using 8" pole. Image Cortesia de Bromic

Outdoor dining and activities have gained increasing appreciation in recent years. We value the sense of freedom and adventure, and the possibility of socialization that they provide, as well as the connection with nature. As a result, outdoor spaces are becoming more popular in residential and commercial designs, as new features made specifically for these types of spaces can enhance the comfort and well-being of occupants. This is because when dealing with nature there can be a variety of inconveniences related to weather, such as wind, rain, or cold temperatures. In order to properly enjoy these areas all year-round, solutions can usually include outdoor heating. However, typical heaters tend to have clumsy and old-fashioned designs, detracting from the careful design of the rest of the environment.

Finding an outdoor heating solution that integrates well with the design vision can be a challenge. It is in this context that Bromic develops solutions for architects and designers who refuse to compromise on aesthetics when it comes to outdoor heating. The Platinum collection has a timeless, minimalist design, made to blend into design-focused spaces. Available in black and white finishes, these outdoor heaters are sleek, seamless, and modern outdoor heating solutions, while offering powerful radiant heat, providing warmth without detracting from the overall design aesthetic of the space.

Save this picture! The Platinum Electric heater series wall mounted using the 8" bracket. Image Cortesia de Bromic

Terrace Heating Solutions: Electric or Gas Options

Usually, heating can be done using electric or gas devices. An electric heater converts electrical energy into thermal energy to heat a space or an object. To do this it uses a resistive material that heats up when an electric current passes through it. A gas heater uses natural gas or propane as a fuel source to produce heat, and generally requires a gas burner, a combustion chamber, a heat exchanger, a control system, and a ventilation system.

Durable and Reliable Stainless Steel Outdoor Heating Solutions

These are systems that must take into account stringent safety requirements and, because they are outdoors, have high standards of durability and longevity. In this case, the products are constructed from 304-Grade stainless steel, which can withstand the elements and guarantee years of reliable use, even under the harshest natural conditions. For coastal environments, Bromic offers the collection in 316-Grade marine-grade stainless steel, designed specifically to combat corrosion and provide optimal performance in coastal areas where salt-laden air can be particularly unforgiving. The heater body is fully sealed and wind-resistant, ensuring uninterrupted heat even on stormy days, allowing users to comfortably enjoy outdoor spaces regardless of weather conditions.

Save this picture! The Platinum Electric Marine heater series is made of AISI-316 marine grade stainless steel for extreme durability against corrosive coastal environments. Image Cortesia de Bromic

Flexible Mounting Options for Seamless Integration

Versatility is also part of the design, through a variety of mounting options that meet different project requirements. Ceiling, Wall, and Flush-Mounting options enable the devices to fit into any space in the most suitable way possible. In addition, Bromic has introduced the Low Clearance Recess Kit, that fits within standard ceiling joists, reducing installation clearances when recessing the heaters. This means it can be installed in tight spaces without worrying about creating a fire-resistant box or needing the clearance required for standard recess kits.

Save this picture! Bromic's white Platinum Electric heater series recessed within the ceiling using the Standard Recess Kit. Image Cortesia de Bromic

Effortless Control and Customization

Bromic offers a variety of smart control options for complete control of comfort ranging from the simple On/Off Controller for basic on and off functionality to the Wireless Master Remote, which allows for zoned heat coverage in larger spaces. In addition, Bromic controls can be paired with the Smart-Heat Link to create seamless communication between Bromic outdoor heaters and your smart home controls technology.

Save this picture! The Platinum Collection can be paired with the Wireless Dimmer Remote to create heating zones, for efficient control of comfort. Image Cortesia de Bromic

Bromic's Platinum Collection offers not only high-performance radiant heat for functional outdoor spaces, but also seamlessly blends with the overall aesthetic of the project. These systems are designed to be unobtrusive, allowing them to seamlessly integrate into the design of any outdoor environment, while providing efficient and reliable heat coverage for considerable areas. It ensures that outdoor spaces can be enjoyed even on chilly days, regardless of the weather conditions, enhancing the well-being and comfort of the occupants without compromising the overall design aesthetic of the space.