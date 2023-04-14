Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos

+ 35

Houses • Envigado, Colombia Architects: Plan:b arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 917 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Alejandro Arango

Lead Architects : Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa

Design Team : Cristian Camacho, Santiago Maya, Laura Kate Correa, Andrés Restrepo, Sebastián Baliero, Andrés Felipe Rodríguez

Contractor : Valoriza constructora

Interior Design : Del Valle Studio

Ecosystem : Bosque Tropical Húmedo Montano

Height Above Sea Level : 2.100 msnm

Orientation : Norte-Sur

City : Envigado

Country : Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with this single-family country house's extensive program, we divided the main spaces into eleven volumes, arranging them irregularly in a lot with a large flat area.

We proposed eight volumes on one level and three on two levels, which adapt to the topography and allow direct access through the hall and secondary access through the kitchen.

And although their rotation is erratic, they are all located along a circulation that moves in an east-west direction, leaving the rooms and the dining room facing south and the service spaces facing north.

As in a roll of the dice, the position of each volume in the house is random but follows precise rules. The common areas -lobby, corridors, gardens, terraces- give unity to the house, allowing access to natural light and creating interior gardens.

The three-dimensional irregularity, which allows greater permeability, light access, and ventilation, contrasts with the choice of three façade materials: graphite-colored metal panels, exposed concrete, and black stone veneer.

Inside, each volume has access to overhead light through strategically located skylights.