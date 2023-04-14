Submit a Project Advertise
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsAmaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAmaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsAmaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows, CourtyardAmaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - More Images+ 35

Houses
Envigado, Colombia
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  917
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Arango
  • Lead Architects : Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Design Team : Cristian Camacho, Santiago Maya, Laura Kate Correa, Andrés Restrepo, Sebastián Baliero, Andrés Felipe Rodríguez
  • Contractor : Valoriza constructora
  • Interior Design : Del Valle Studio
  • Ecosystem : Bosque Tropical Húmedo Montano
  • Height Above Sea Level : 2.100 msnm
  • Orientation : Norte-Sur
  • City : Envigado
  • Country : Colombia
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Arango
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 30 of 40
Diagrams
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with this single-family country house's extensive program, we divided the main spaces into eleven volumes, arranging them irregularly in a lot with a large flat area. 

Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Alejandro Arango
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 29 of 40
Plan - Site
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Arango

We proposed eight volumes on one level and three on two levels, which adapt to the topography and allow direct access through the hall and secondary access through the kitchen.

Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Arango
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 33 of 40
Plan - Ground floor
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Arango

And although their rotation is erratic, they are all located along a circulation that moves in an east-west direction, leaving the rooms and the dining room facing south and the service spaces facing north. 

Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Arango
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 35 of 40
Section - EE
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 36 of 40
Section - FF
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows, Courtyard
© Alejandro Arango

As in a roll of the dice, the position of each volume in the house is random but follows precise rules. The common areas -lobby, corridors, gardens, terraces- give unity to the house, allowing access to natural light and creating interior gardens. 

Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Arango
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 37 of 40
Elevation - North
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 38 of 40
Elevation - South
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Alejandro Arango

The three-dimensional irregularity, which allows greater permeability, light access, and ventilation, contrasts with the choice of three façade materials: graphite-colored metal panels, exposed concrete, and black stone veneer. 

Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Alejandro Arango
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 40 of 40
Elevation - West
Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Arango

Inside, each volume has access to overhead light through strategically located skylights.

Amaluna House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Alejandro Arango

Project gallery

Plan:b arquitectos
