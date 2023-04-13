Submit a Project Advertise
World
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CoastCavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableCavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Interior Photography, ChairCavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, WindowsCavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  308
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Asín
  • Lead Architect : Miguel Olazabal
  • Design Team : Juan Carlos Plaza, Fernando Polo
  • Structural Engineering : Montserrat Jori
  • Contractor : Sucesores Barber S.L.
  • Country : Spain
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Asín
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Waterfront
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Cavero arises from a cross-cutting dialogue between the dwelling and its privileged natural environment. The roof, an identifying and structuring element of the project, adapts smoothly to the topography of the plot so that it emerges from the ground itself and follows the natural slope of the land, creating a close and intimate relationship with it.

Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Coast
© Luis Asín
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Asín

Architecture is not imposed but rather accommodates obtaining the best of the land for its own benefit. The program is fully developed on the ground floor, demonstrating its commitment to the environment by not standing out more than necessary, in addition to offering users a simple way of living, and organizing the functioning around the daytime spaces, both built and unbuilt.

Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Asín
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Roof
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Asín

The main living room opens up to views of the southern coast of Menorca while being protected from the Tramontana wind, allowing the sea breeze to flow through and cool the room in summer, while in winter it allows adaptation to the intense winds with a series of strategically located outdoor spaces.

Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luis Asín
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Image 18 of 20
Section
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Luis Asín

Regarding its materiality, the project alternates between two very characteristic materials of the island such as white mortar and dry stone walls, which together with the exposed white concrete roof and limestone flooring have a clear integrating vocation with the environment and history of the place.

Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows
© Luis Asín
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Image 19 of 20
Elevation - East
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Image 20 of 20
Elevation - West
Cavero House / Miguel Olazabal Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Luis Asín

