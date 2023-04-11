Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design

+ 6

Design Team : Dan Sitwell, Ryuta Hirayama

Qs / Project Manager : Genevieve Hughes from Change

General Contractor : Bridport Interiors

City : London

Country : United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Jonathan Tuckey Design has unveiled the studio’s fourth collaboration with international skincare brand, Malin + Goetz, a retail concept evoking the evolving streetscape and skyline of the store’s Canary Wharf location.

The new retail space invites customers to wend their way through a city of a skincare set on structures of slender steelwork, inverting the monolithic stature of Canary Wharf towers outside the store to a more human scale. The urban grid of Canary Wharf is further felt in the towers, composed of cubic stacked parallelepipeds.

Each custom-designed and built structure is set with translucent white shelves that step in as they ascend to varying heights. Statement spot lighting illuminates the store, creating a dark overhead atmosphere into which the tall steel displays seem to dissipate. The visual lightness of slim steel displays is contrasted against heavy materials including theatrical royal blue velvet curtains, marble, and matte polished concrete, designed to evoke the sense of a metropolis at night.

A solid marble basin marks a consultation area at the rear of the store which provides a restful space for customers to experience Malin + Goetz products removed from the bustling shopping complex outside.

Jonathan Tuckey Design has completed three other retail experiences for Malin + Goetz across London in Islington, Seven Dials, and Spitalfields. Each store offers a distinctly different interior, from timber cubic forms in Islington to a sleek layout of floating shelving in Seven Dials.

The practice’s work across each Malin + Goetz store foregrounds the role of an apothecary as an important social connector; Jonathan Tuckey's design has created contextual concepts that draw design cues from the local neighborhood to offer a retail experience that celebrates wellbeing through a local connection. The variety in design concepts is underpinned by Malin + Goetz and Jonathan Tuckey Design’s shared belief in the importance and power of design.