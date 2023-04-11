Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Save
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior PhotographyMalin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingMalin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, WindowsMalin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Table, SinkMalin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail Interiors
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography
© Dirk Lindner

Text description provided by the architects. Jonathan Tuckey Design has unveiled the studio’s fourth collaboration with international skincare brand, Malin + Goetz, a retail concept evoking the evolving streetscape and skyline of the store’s Canary Wharf location.

Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Dirk Lindner

The new retail space invites customers to wend their way through a city of a skincare set on structures of slender steelwork, inverting the monolithic stature of Canary Wharf towers outside the store to a more human scale. The urban grid of Canary Wharf is further felt in the towers, composed of cubic stacked parallelepipeds.

Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Image 11 of 11

Each custom-designed and built structure is set with translucent white shelves that step in as they ascend to varying heights. Statement spot lighting illuminates the store, creating a dark overhead atmosphere into which the tall steel displays seem to dissipate. The visual lightness of slim steel displays is contrasted against heavy materials including theatrical royal blue velvet curtains, marble, and matte polished concrete, designed to evoke the sense of a metropolis at night.

Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Dirk Lindner
Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Dirk Lindner

A solid marble basin marks a consultation area at the rear of the store which provides a restful space for customers to experience Malin + Goetz products removed from the bustling shopping complex outside.

Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Table, Sink
© Dirk Lindner

Jonathan Tuckey Design has completed three other retail experiences for Malin + Goetz across London in Islington, Seven Dials, and Spitalfields. Each store offers a distinctly different interior, from timber cubic forms in Islington to a sleek layout of floating shelving in Seven Dials.

Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table
© Dirk Lindner

The practice’s work across each Malin + Goetz store foregrounds the role of an apothecary as an important social connector; Jonathan Tuckey's design has created contextual concepts that draw design cues from the local neighborhood to offer a retail experience that celebrates wellbeing through a local connection. The variety in design concepts is underpinned by Malin + Goetz and Jonathan Tuckey Design’s shared belief in the importance and power of design.

Save this picture!
Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom
© Dirk Lindner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Canary Wharf, London E14, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jonathan Tuckey Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Malin + Goetz Canary Wharf Store / Jonathan Tuckey Design" 11 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999251/malin-plus-goetz-canary-wharf-store-jonathan-tuckey-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags