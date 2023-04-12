Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes

Save this picture! House n.03 / Mana arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Guest rooms, BBQ areas, party areas, and even libraries – a backhouse can have many uses. Common in many townhouses, this is a unique part of a residence that presents a certain freedom regarding the main program, which can be explored both with diverse uses and through the constructive solutions employed.

The backhouse is generally built in the garden or backyard of residences to meet some demands that the main residence cannot meet. Historically, they date back to ancient times, when people built additional structures on their properties to meet different needs - whether for shelter or storage of goods.



Here is a selection of contemporary residential projects with backhouses serving various functions that can inspire your project.

Save this picture! House n.03 / Mana arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! San Cristobal House / Marc Perrotta. Image © Fabian Martinez

Save this picture! Casa Azul / Estúdio Lava. Image © Lauro Rocha

Save this picture! Estúdio Campo Grande / Garoa. Image © Pedro Napolitano

Save this picture! Casa Otto / ARKITITO Arquitetura. Image © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Vila Campo Belo House / DT Estúdio. Image © Carolina Ribeiro / Revoada Estúdio

Save this picture! Casa Butantã / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Casa Schendel / AR Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti