Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes

Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes

Save
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Guest rooms, BBQ areas, party areas, and even libraries – a backhouse can have many uses. Common in many townhouses, this is a unique part of a residence that presents a certain freedom regarding the main program, which can be explored both with diverse uses and through the constructive solutions employed.

Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 2 of 11Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 3 of 11Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 4 of 11Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 5 of 11Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - More Images+ 6

The backhouse is generally built in the garden or backyard of residences to meet some demands that the main residence cannot meet. Historically, they date back to ancient times, when people built additional structures on their properties to meet different needs - whether for shelter or storage of goods.

Here is a selection of contemporary residential projects with backhouses serving various functions that can inspire your project.

House n.03 / Mana arquitetura

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 6 of 11
House n.03 / Mana arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

San Cristobal House / Marc Perrotta

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 11 of 11
San Cristobal House / Marc Perrotta. Image © Fabian Martinez

Casa Azul / Estúdio Lava

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 10 of 11
Casa Azul / Estúdio Lava. Image © Lauro Rocha

Estúdio Campo Grande / Garoa

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 9 of 11
Estúdio Campo Grande / Garoa. Image © Pedro Napolitano

Casa Otto / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 8 of 11
Casa Otto / ARKITITO Arquitetura. Image © Manuel Sá

CCF / GOAA

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 7 of 11
CCF / GOAA. Image © Pedro Vannucchi

Vila Campo Belo House / DT Estúdio

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 5 of 11
Vila Campo Belo House / DT Estúdio. Image © Carolina Ribeiro / Revoada Estúdio

Casa Butantã / Casa14 Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 4 of 11
Casa Butantã / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image © Manuel Sá

Casa Schendel / AR Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 3 of 11
Casa Schendel / AR Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Ca L’Àgata House / El Fil Verd, Estudi d'Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes - Image 2 of 11
Ca L’Àgata House / El Fil Verd, Estudi d'Arquitectura. Image © Milena Villalba

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Ideas for Residential Backhouses and Annexes" [Reinventando o puxadinho: ideias para edículas e anexos residenciais ] 12 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999177/ideas-for-residential-backhouses-and-annexes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags