IB House / Estudio Ferrazini

Houses • Ibarlucea, Argentina Architects: Estudio Ferrazini

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 144 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Javier Agustin Rojas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ALUMINIOS Y VIDRIOS GROUP , IVANAR

Lead Architect : Pedro Ferrazini

Design Team : Victoria Ferrazini, Martina Ferrazini

Construction : LT Desarrollos, Estudio Santiago

City : Ibarlucea

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. This house was the opportunity to experiment with materials that I was not accustomed to combining. The arrangement of the metal "w" beams and concrete bricks gave me the exact rusticity and precision to achieve this type of harmony.

The versatile open space under the house of 55m2 has no limits, but at the same time contains a shaded space to cool off next to the pool.

In addition, the "transparent" balcony filters the exact amount of light for barbecues during the winter.

Inside, the house is very bright and does not have interior walls. It is only divided by furniture, articulating the almost transparent balcony and the treetops with the interior of the main space.

The overall strategy of the house proposes a way to move through the access that ensures that the architectural object's journey can go from less to more in both privacy and permeability, as well as in the consolidation of spaces.

So, while the construction appears as an object with precise boundaries, it is not in the way of living, allowing the individual identification of these spaces but also as parts of a whole.