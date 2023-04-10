Submit a Project Advertise
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini

IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography, WindowsIB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamIB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, TableIB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsIB House / Estudio Ferrazini - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ibarlucea, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Ferrazini
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  144
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ALUMINIOS Y VIDRIOS GROUP, IVANAR
  • Lead Architect : Pedro Ferrazini
  • Design Team : Victoria Ferrazini, Martina Ferrazini
  • Construction : LT Desarrollos, Estudio Santiago
  • City : Ibarlucea
  • Country : Argentina
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. This house was the opportunity to experiment with materials that I was not accustomed to combining. The arrangement of the metal "w" beams and concrete bricks gave me the exact rusticity and precision to achieve this type of harmony.

IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Image 17 of 22
Ground floor plan
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Image 18 of 22
First floor plan
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, Table
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The versatile open space under the house of 55m2 has no limits, but at the same time contains a shaded space to cool off next to the pool.

IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Image 20 of 22
Axo
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

In addition, the "transparent" balcony filters the exact amount of light for barbecues during the winter.

IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Image 21 of 22
Axo
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Inside, the house is very bright and does not have interior walls. It is only divided by furniture, articulating the almost transparent balcony and the treetops with the interior of the main space.

IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Javier Agustin Rojas
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Image 22 of 22
Axo
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The overall strategy of the house proposes a way to move through the access that ensures that the architectural object's journey can go from less to more in both privacy and permeability, as well as in the consolidation of spaces.

IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Agustin Rojas

So, while the construction appears as an object with precise boundaries, it is not in the way of living, allowing the individual identification of these spaces but also as parts of a whole.

IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Agustin Rojas
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Image 19 of 22
Roof plan
IB House / Estudio Ferrazini - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

Estudio Ferrazini
Cite: "IB House / Estudio Ferrazini" [Casa IB / Estudio Ferrazini] 10 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999126/ib-house-estudio-ferrazini> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags