The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners

The Canadian Wood Council has announced the winners of the 39th annual Wood Design & Building Awards program. The awards program honors and recognizes the remarkable contributions of architects worldwide who excel in wood design and construction. This year, the program attracted a record 181 nominations from 25 different countries, and 24 winning projects were chosen from the excellent pool of submissions.
This year, the jurors for the awards were Brian Court, Partner at The Miller Hull Partnership; Susan Fitzgerald, Design Principal at FBM; and Stephan Langevin, Principal at STGM.
The jurors agreed that the winning projects demonstrate skilled applications of wood – from the warm, acoustic enhancement of a concert hall to the transformative adaptive re-use of an old industrial building into a beautiful multi-function space. All the structures were incredibly rich and well crafted.
-- Stephane Langevin of STGM
The Wood Design & Building Awards and Wood Design & Building magazine are presented by the Canadian Wood Council. The award winners are as follows:
Honor:
Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Mattamy Sports Park, Mississauga, Ontario, MJMA Architecture & Design
Neil Campbell Rowing Centre, St. Catharines, Ontario, MJMA + RAAI
Lake Muskoka Boathouse, Port Carling, Ontario, Turkel Design
TUM Campus in the Olympic Park, Munich, Germany, Dietrich | Untertrifaller
HAUT Amsterdam, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Team V Architectuur
Pavilion of Floating Lights, Jinju-si, Korea, JK-AR
Merit:
Prince George Fire Hall, Prince George, British Columbia, hcma
MacLac Building D – Rebirth of An Historic Paint Factory, San Francisco, California, Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects with PLAD Peter Logan Architecture and Design
Historians’ library and residence, Cambridge, Ontario, Dowling Architects
Ombú, Madrid, Spain, Foster + Partners
Wooden Annex, London, United Kingdom, Tsuruta Architects
SuperHub Meerstad, Meerstad, the Netherlands, De Zwarte Hond
Citation:
Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, New York, Diamond Schmitt Architects
Angle of Repose , Algonquin Highlands, Ontario, Reasonable Projects
Rouyn-Noranda Air Terminal, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, EVOQ+ARTCAD architects
Our-Shelves-Houses, Madrid, Spain, SUMA architecture+ Madergia
Doune Castle: Ardoch Burn Crossing, Stirlingshire, Scotland, UK, Historic Environment Scotland
Revitalization of the school building Ceskobrodska in Prague into a Smart, Secure, Sustainable, Operation Energy and Carbon Negative Building, Prague, Czech Republic, ECOTEN
Jury’s Choice Award:
Robotically Fabricated Structure (RFS), Ann Arbor, Michigan, ADR Laboratory, Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, University of Michigan
San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom, Pasadena, Texas, Kirksey Architecture
Sustainable Forestry Initiative – Sponsorship Award:
BA Collective Studio, Santa Monica, California, BA Collective
Sansin Sponsorship Award:
KF Centre for Excellence – Okanagan Aerospace & Aviation Museum, Kelowna, British Columbia, Meiklejohn Architects Inc.
Western Red Cedar Sponsorship Award:
House at 9,000 feet, Intermountain Region of the United States, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Wood Preservation Canada Sponsorship Award:
The Monocular, Chester Bay, Nova Scotia, RHAD Architect