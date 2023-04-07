Submit a Project Advertise
World
  The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners

The Canadian Wood Council has announced the winners of the 39th annual Wood Design & Building Awards program. The awards program honors and recognizes the remarkable contributions of architects worldwide who excel in wood design and construction. This year, the program attracted a record 181 nominations from 25 different countries, and 24 winning projects were chosen from the excellent pool of submissions.

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 2 of 29The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 3 of 29The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 4 of 29The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 5 of 29The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - More Images+ 24

This year, the jurors for the awards were Brian Court, Partner at The Miller Hull Partnership; Susan Fitzgerald, Design Principal at FBM; and Stephan Langevin, Principal at STGM.

The jurors agreed that the winning projects demonstrate skilled applications of wood – from the warm, acoustic enhancement of a concert hall to the transformative adaptive re-use of an old industrial building into a beautiful multi-function space. All the structures were incredibly rich and well crafted.

-- Stephane Langevin of STGM

The Wood Design & Building Awards and Wood Design & Building magazine are presented by the Canadian Wood Council. The award winners are as follows:

Honor:

Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Mattamy Sports Park, Mississauga, Ontario, MJMA Architecture & Design

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 7 of 29
Churchill Meadows Community Centre . Image Courtesy of MJMA Architecture & Design

Neil Campbell Rowing Centre, St. Catharines, Ontario, MJMA + RAAI

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 8 of 29
Neil Campbell Rowing Centre, St. Catharines, Ontario. Image Courtesy of MJMA + RAAI

Lake Muskoka Boathouse, Port Carling, Ontario, Turkel Design

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 6 of 29
Boat House. Image Courtesy of Turkel Design

TUM Campus in the Olympic Park, Munich, Germany, Dietrich | Untertrifaller

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 10 of 29
TUM Campus in the Olympic Park, Munich, Germany, Dietrich . Image © David Matthiessen

HAUT Amsterdam, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Team V Architectuur

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 11 of 29
HAUT Amsterdam, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Image Courtesy of Team V Architectuur

Pavilion of Floating Lights, Jinju-si, Korea, JK-AR

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 9 of 29
Pavilion of Floating Lights, Jinju-si, Korea. Image Courtesy of JK-AR

Merit:

Prince George Fire Hall, Prince George, British Columbia, hcma

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 14 of 29
Prince George Fire Hall, Prince George, British Columbia. Image Courtesy of hcma

MacLac Building D – Rebirth of An Historic Paint Factory, San Francisco, California, Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects with PLAD Peter Logan Architecture and Design

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 17 of 29
MacLac Building D – Rebirth of An Historic Paint Factory, San Francisco, California. Image Courtesy of Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects with PLAD Peter Logan Architecture and Design

Historians’ library and residence, Cambridge, Ontario, Dowling Architects

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 12 of 29
Historians’ library and residence, Cambridge, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Dowling Architects

Ombú, Madrid, Spain, Foster + Partners

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 15 of 29
Ombú, Madrid, Spain. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Wooden Annex, London, United Kingdom, Tsuruta Architects

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 13 of 29
Wooden Annex, London, United Kingdom. Image Courtesy of Tsuruta Architects

SuperHub Meerstad, Meerstad, the Netherlands, De Zwarte Hond

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 16 of 29
SuperHub Meerstad, Meerstad, the Netherlands. Image © Ronald Tilleman

Citation:

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, New York, Diamond Schmitt Architects

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 22 of 29
David Geffen Hall. Image Courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects

Angle of Repose , Algonquin Highlands, Ontario, Reasonable Projects

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 21 of 29
Angle of Repose , Algonquin Highlands, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Reasonable Projects

Rouyn-Noranda Air Terminal, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, EVOQ+ARTCAD architects

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 19 of 29
Rouyn-Noranda Air Terminal, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. Image Courtesy of EVOQ+ARTCAD architects

Our-Shelves-Houses, Madrid, Spain, SUMA architecture+ Madergia

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 20 of 29
Our-Shelves-Houses, Madrid, Spain. Image Courtesy of SUMA architecture+ Madergia

Doune Castle: Ardoch Burn Crossing, Stirlingshire, Scotland, UK, Historic Environment Scotland

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 23 of 29
Doune Castle: Ardoch Burn Crossing, Stirlingshire, Scotland, UK. Image Courtesy of Historic Environment Scotland

Revitalization of the school building Ceskobrodska in Prague into a Smart, Secure, Sustainable, Operation Energy and Carbon Negative Building, Prague, Czech Republic, ECOTEN

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 18 of 29
Revitalization of the school building Ceskobrodska in Prague into a Smart, Secure, Sustainable, Operation Energy and Carbon Negative Building, Prague, Czech Republic. Image Courtesy of ECOTEN

Jury’s Choice Award:

Robotically Fabricated Structure (RFS), Ann Arbor, Michigan, ADR Laboratory, Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, University of Michigan

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 24 of 29
Robotically Fabricated Structure (RFS), Ann Arbor, Michigan, ADR Laboratory. Image Courtesy of Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, University of Michigan

San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom, Pasadena, Texas, Kirksey Architecture

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 25 of 29
San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom, Pasadena, Texas. Image Courtesy of Kirksey Architecture

Sustainable Forestry Initiative – Sponsorship Award:

BA Collective Studio, Santa Monica, California, BA Collective

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 26 of 29
BA Collective Studio, Santa Monica, California. Image Courtesy of BA Collective

Sansin Sponsorship Award:

KF Centre for Excellence – Okanagan Aerospace & Aviation Museum, Kelowna, British Columbia, Meiklejohn Architects Inc.

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 27 of 29
KF Centre for Excellence – Okanagan Aerospace & Aviation Museum, Kelowna, British Columbia. Image Courtesy of Meiklejohn Architects Inc

Western Red Cedar Sponsorship Award:

House at 9,000 feet, Intermountain Region of the United States, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 29 of 29
House at 9,000 feet, Intermountain Region of the United States. Image Courtesy of MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Wood Preservation Canada Sponsorship Award:

The Monocular, Chester Bay, Nova Scotia, RHAD Architect

The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners - Image 28 of 29
The Monocular, Chester Bay, Nova Scotia. Image Courtesy of RHAD Architect

Cite: Nour Fakharany. "The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners " 07 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999107/the-39th-annual-wood-design-and-building-awards-program-announces-winners> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags