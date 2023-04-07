The 39th Annual Wood Design & Building Awards Program Announces Winners

Save this picture! House at 9,000 feet, Intermountain Region of the United States. Image Courtesy of MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

The Canadian Wood Council has announced the winners of the 39th annual Wood Design & Building Awards program. The awards program honors and recognizes the remarkable contributions of architects worldwide who excel in wood design and construction. This year, the program attracted a record 181 nominations from 25 different countries, and 24 winning projects were chosen from the excellent pool of submissions.

This year, the jurors for the awards were Brian Court, Partner at The Miller Hull Partnership; Susan Fitzgerald, Design Principal at FBM; and Stephan Langevin, Principal at STGM.

The jurors agreed that the winning projects demonstrate skilled applications of wood – from the warm, acoustic enhancement of a concert hall to the transformative adaptive re-use of an old industrial building into a beautiful multi-function space. All the structures were incredibly rich and well crafted.



-- Stephane Langevin of STGM

The Wood Design & Building Awards and Wood Design & Building magazine are presented by the Canadian Wood Council. The award winners are as follows:

Honor:

Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Mattamy Sports Park, Mississauga, Ontario, MJMA Architecture & Design

Save this picture! Churchill Meadows Community Centre . Image Courtesy of MJMA Architecture & Design

Neil Campbell Rowing Centre, St. Catharines, Ontario, MJMA + RAAI

Save this picture! Neil Campbell Rowing Centre, St. Catharines, Ontario. Image Courtesy of MJMA + RAAI

Lake Muskoka Boathouse, Port Carling, Ontario, Turkel Design

Save this picture! Boat House. Image Courtesy of Turkel Design

TUM Campus in the Olympic Park, Munich, Germany, Dietrich | Untertrifaller

Save this picture! TUM Campus in the Olympic Park, Munich, Germany, Dietrich . Image © David Matthiessen

HAUT Amsterdam, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Team V Architectuur

Save this picture! HAUT Amsterdam, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Image Courtesy of Team V Architectuur

Pavilion of Floating Lights, Jinju-si, Korea, JK-AR

Save this picture! Pavilion of Floating Lights, Jinju-si, Korea. Image Courtesy of JK-AR

Merit:

Prince George Fire Hall, Prince George, British Columbia, hcma

Save this picture! Prince George Fire Hall, Prince George, British Columbia. Image Courtesy of hcma

MacLac Building D – Rebirth of An Historic Paint Factory, San Francisco, California, Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects with PLAD Peter Logan Architecture and Design

Save this picture! MacLac Building D – Rebirth of An Historic Paint Factory, San Francisco, California. Image Courtesy of Marcy Wong Donn Logan Architects with PLAD Peter Logan Architecture and Design

Historians’ library and residence, Cambridge, Ontario, Dowling Architects

Save this picture! Historians’ library and residence, Cambridge, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Dowling Architects

Ombú, Madrid, Spain, Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Ombú, Madrid, Spain. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Wooden Annex, London, United Kingdom, Tsuruta Architects

Save this picture! Wooden Annex, London, United Kingdom. Image Courtesy of Tsuruta Architects

SuperHub Meerstad, Meerstad, the Netherlands, De Zwarte Hond

Save this picture! SuperHub Meerstad, Meerstad, the Netherlands. Image © Ronald Tilleman

Citation:

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, New York, Diamond Schmitt Architects

Save this picture! David Geffen Hall. Image Courtesy of Diamond Schmitt Architects

Angle of Repose , Algonquin Highlands, Ontario, Reasonable Projects

Save this picture! Angle of Repose , Algonquin Highlands, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Reasonable Projects

Rouyn-Noranda Air Terminal, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, EVOQ+ARTCAD architects

Save this picture! Rouyn-Noranda Air Terminal, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. Image Courtesy of EVOQ+ARTCAD architects

Our-Shelves-Houses, Madrid, Spain, SUMA architecture+ Madergia

Save this picture! Our-Shelves-Houses, Madrid, Spain. Image Courtesy of SUMA architecture+ Madergia

Doune Castle: Ardoch Burn Crossing, Stirlingshire, Scotland, UK, Historic Environment Scotland

Save this picture! Doune Castle: Ardoch Burn Crossing, Stirlingshire, Scotland, UK. Image Courtesy of Historic Environment Scotland

Revitalization of the school building Ceskobrodska in Prague into a Smart, Secure, Sustainable, Operation Energy and Carbon Negative Building, Prague, Czech Republic, ECOTEN

Save this picture! Revitalization of the school building Ceskobrodska in Prague into a Smart, Secure, Sustainable, Operation Energy and Carbon Negative Building, Prague, Czech Republic. Image Courtesy of ECOTEN

Jury’s Choice Award:

Robotically Fabricated Structure (RFS), Ann Arbor, Michigan, ADR Laboratory, Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, University of Michigan

Save this picture! Robotically Fabricated Structure (RFS), Ann Arbor, Michigan, ADR Laboratory. Image Courtesy of Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, University of Michigan

San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom, Pasadena, Texas, Kirksey Architecture

Save this picture! San Jacinto College Anderson-Ball Classroom, Pasadena, Texas. Image Courtesy of Kirksey Architecture

Sustainable Forestry Initiative – Sponsorship Award:

BA Collective Studio, Santa Monica, California, BA Collective

Save this picture! BA Collective Studio, Santa Monica, California. Image Courtesy of BA Collective

Sansin Sponsorship Award:

KF Centre for Excellence – Okanagan Aerospace & Aviation Museum, Kelowna, British Columbia, Meiklejohn Architects Inc.

Save this picture! KF Centre for Excellence – Okanagan Aerospace & Aviation Museum, Kelowna, British Columbia. Image Courtesy of Meiklejohn Architects Inc

Western Red Cedar Sponsorship Award:

House at 9,000 feet, Intermountain Region of the United States, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Save this picture! House at 9,000 feet, Intermountain Region of the United States. Image Courtesy of MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Wood Preservation Canada Sponsorship Award:

The Monocular, Chester Bay, Nova Scotia, RHAD Architect