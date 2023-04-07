Submit a Project Advertise
World
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Column13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Spain
  • Architects: Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  11698
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cortizo, GCP, Otis
  • Lead Architects : Manuel Carbajo Capeáns, Celso Barrios Ceide
  • Drafting : David Camiño Quintela, Laura Pardo, Beatriz Asorey
  • Signage And Furniture : Cenlitrosmetrocadrado
  • Structural Design : HH Arquitectos
  • Engineering : Obradoiro Enxeñeiros
  • Cooperative Management : Grupo Arial
  • Country : Spain
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 16 of 26
Plan - Site
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 17 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The Cooperative is based on one of the plots of the residential estate that emerged in the 90s from the urbanization of the surroundings of Santa Marta´s Hermitage, next to Monte de Conxo. In the ordination proposed by the current urban planning, the buildings for residential use are developed in open blocks in a U-shape embracing inner courtyards for private use.

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 18 of 26
Plan
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Showing interest in this configuration, the building is considered as the translation of the compact blocks of Compostela’s residential composition taking advantage of the fact that when developing a single-use (residential) it is possible to give a unitary treatment to the volume from the height of the street to the roof. 

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 19 of 26
Plan
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

As a result, a sober and compact building is proposed, whose façade is organized through a homogeneous grid of holes in its entire surface. From this constant rhythm, the interior distribution of the dwelling units is recognized, by means of screens of wild granite that are inserted in each one of the holes, leaving the rest of its surface totally open and glazed, singling out a practicable element in each stay, the window. 

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 20 of 26
Section - AA
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 21 of 26
Section - BB
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Luis Díaz Díaz

In this way, the large façade canvases are formed, in which a general order is becoming nuanced, hollow to hollow, void to the void, by the reality behind each one of them. The building is shaped like this until it reaches the roof where it breaks its formal regularity to offer all the possibilities that height and views provide.

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 23 of 26
Elevation - Southwest

Here they will create a series of garden spaces linked to the duplex houses, which are endowed with private landscaped corners with a sun terrace and privileged views towards the south of the city, creating a set of labyrinthine images of the building, characteristic of residential blocks, although here conditioned by the maximum volume allowed.

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 24 of 26
Elevation - Northwest

On the ground floor, there is a common area that is intended as an authentic living room for all users of the building. Access from outside is through an open space in a continuous visual relationship with the community garden to the access portals to the upper floors. 

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 25 of 26
Details

A solarium, a children's play area, a garden, and a swimming pool will fill the open spaces with content, along with sheltered ones, in the shade, complemented by a multipurpose enclosed space and a children's room.

13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Luis Díaz Díaz
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 26 of 26
Axo
13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project location

Address:Rúa Letonia, 15707, A Coruña, Spain

Cite: "13 Rosas Housing / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos" [Cooperativa de viviendas 13 Rosas Residencial / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos] 07 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999014/13-rosas-residential-housing-carbajo-barrios-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

