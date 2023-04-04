Submit a Project Advertise
World
PLR House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePLR House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamPLR House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Column, HandrailPLR House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, BeamPLR House / André Becker - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: André Becker
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aplicadora Ypê, Art des caves, Carlos Motta, Deca, Dpot, Estúdio Bola, Jader Almeida, José Bechara, Lumini, Ovo, Pimentel, REKA, Rodrigo Ohtake, Sérgio Rodrigues, Tramontina, Tulio Pinto
  • MEP : Zamaro
  • Concrete Consultant : Gabriel Regino
  • Structural Consulant : Ycon
  • Landscape Desgin : Raul Pereira
  • Legal Consultant : Urben
  • Construction : Epson Engenharia
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
PLR House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The project was executed in 3 contiguous lots in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood. On the central plot, the house was designed in the 1970s by Roberto Aflalo. On one of the side lots, a grove. On the other, space for annex/expansion. To integrate the whole set, we started with the structural modulation of the Aflalo house. We worked with alignments and structural balances that created a clear dialogue and a sense of unity between the different phases. The Aflalo house has been completely renovated. In the living room, the complete plaster ceiling was replaced by a partial wooden ceiling, exposing the core of the ribbed slab, but hiding the hydraulic infrastructure of the intimate area above.

PLR House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti
PLR House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti
PLR House / André Becker - Image 36 of 36
Iso

The annex has two guest suites, an office, a new garage with a wine cellar underneath, a roof garden, and new pilotis with a fully equipped open kitchen and dining area. The terrain is the heart of the project. Rosa Kliass' original landscape and inner garden have been reinvigorated. The old Garage, at street level, had its roof demolished and its floor transformed into a water pound with a glass bottom, bringing light and vitality to the central courtyard. The pilotis of the new building is an extension of the original pilotis, complementing its use with toilets, kitchen/grill, and sauna. And this enlarged pilotis has the new grove on its side. The entire project had award-winning landscaping by Raul Pereira, in the restoration and management of the forest, the garden roof of the new block, and the pilotis in general.

PLR House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti
PLR House / André Becker - Image 27 of 36
Plan - Middle floor
PLR House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti
PLR House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti

In the grove, architecture is present through a concrete chalice with a fire pit accessed only through the Aflalo house, by a 10-meter concrete walkway. The project has sculptures by José Bechara, Rodrigo Ohtake, and Túlio Pinto

PLR House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonardo Finotti

