World
Another year, another successful ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards! With more than 80,000 votes gathered over the past week, the results of the 2023 edition are in! Once more, the award has proved to be the largest architecture prize centered around people’s opinion. Crowdsourced, the most relevant projects of the year were nominated and selected by our readers.

The 2023 China Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

This year we celebrate three projects which focus on the public architecture with different kinds of forms, the winners are a mere reflection of the vast outreach of the profession. With new names surfacing every year, this edition, as the previous ones did, honors well-established practices and the newcomers.High-profile figures include Foster + Partners with its high-tech masterplan of DJI Sky City, Atelier Deshaus designed the modern public cultural landmark--Qintai Art Museum whose undulating roof is formed by an abstract stepped terrace following topographic contours, and say architects designed the Xi Hall which were inspired by the traditional residential architecture from the Lingnan area of China that featured with wok-handle-shaped pediment.

True to its status, ArchDaily China, the most far-reaching Chinese architectural website, is and will always be a platform for all architecture enthusiasts. Curating the best in the world, thanks to the trust of architectural firms and the devotion of our readers, ArchDaily’s realm keeps expanding exponentially. For that, we are grateful! 

1st：DJI Sky City / Foster + Partners

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2023 Awards - Image 6 of 16
© Fangfang Tian

2nd：Qintai Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2023 Awards - Image 7 of 16
© Fangfang Tian

3rd：Xi Hall / say architects

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2023 Awards - Image 15 of 16
© Breezeimage

July Shao
