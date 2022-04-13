We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Qintai Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus

Qintai Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus

Save this project
Qintai Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus

© Fangfang Tian© Fangfang Tian© Fangfang Tian© Fangfang Tian+ 35

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museums & Exhibit
Wuhan, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Qintai Art Museum is located on the lakeside of Moon Lake in Wuhan’s Hanyang District, facing Meizi Hill across the lake to the south. In order to reduce the weight of the architectural mass on the natural surface of the lake, the form of an undulating natural terrain is used in the direction of the lake, while sinking part of the exhibition spaces underground. This both uses the underground space, and also minimizes the massing on the ground. On the side facing the city road, on the other hand, a vertical facade continues to uphold architecture’s urbanity.

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

The undulating roof is formed by an abstract stepped terrace following topographic contours. The risers of the steps are lined using silver metallic surfaces, while the treads are covered with white stones and low vegetation, traversed by winding planked walking paths.

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

These rooftop paths are entirely open to the public, connecting to the Moon Lake, as well as the exits of the museum exhibition spaces, the space for public education, the art shop, the café, and the other public spaces. Thus, they form a public space framework independent from the exhibition spaces of the museum. The activities of the public are part of the architectural surface.

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Rendering
Rendering
Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

The art museum architecture as intervention has redefined the urban space on the south bank of Moon Lake. To the west of the museum the space is reserved for an urban plaza, interacting in the future with the Wuhan Library and Drama Centre under planning.

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

The main entrance to the museum, as well as the programs with strong public tenets including the Creative Cultural Spaces, are all placed on this side, where a subtly inwardly-curved façade together with the place creates a sense of enclosure. From the plaza there are ramped paths linking to the second-floor café and rooftop terrace, establishing a public circulation that could still operate after the museum closes. Operationally, this strengthens the openness of the museum and the urbanity of the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

The main hall, together with the undulating roofscape, creates a unique space for exhibition. The space of the exhibition uses floating exhibition walls, and there is no longer a set circulation for visiting the exhibition. The walls are both surfaces for exhibiting, as well as the structure for the undulating roof.

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

The exhibition spaces for contemporary art, modern art, classical art, as well as for special exhibitions, could be independently accessed, or sequentially linked, having great functional flexibility.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zhiyin Avenue, Hanyang District, Wuhan, Hubei Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Deshaus
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina
Cite: "Qintai Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus" 13 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980063/qintai-art-museum-atelier-deshaus> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fangfang Tian

琴台美术馆 / 大舍建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job