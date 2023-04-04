Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects

The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects

Save
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects

The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeThe Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeThe Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickThe Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, WindowsThe Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Brooklyn, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Selvon Ramsawak

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the intersection of Grand and Mulberry Streets in the heart of Little Italy, MA’s design of The Grand Mulberry draws inspiration from the rich heritage of historic Italianate tenements found throughout the neighborhood. The custom-profiled brick that clads the contemporary condominium building creates a spectral reference to this heritage.

Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Selvon Ramsawak

While MA frequently takes inspiration from nearby buildings, the firm’s designs rarely replicate specific structures. The Grand Mulberry is somewhat of an exception—the facade is an abstraction of a literal copy. The classically inspired, irregular grouping of “ghost windows” creates tension with the regular cadence of the building’s real windows as a way to juxtapose past and present.

Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Selvon Ramsawak

Traditionally, Italianate tenement buildings featured a tripartite façade that consisted of a base, middle, and top with differing details and brickwork used for each portion. Emulating this tradition, The Grand Mulberry’s façade pattern consists of banding at the building’s base on floors 1-2, pediment windows in the middle on floors 3-5, and arched windows and a cornice at the top portion on floor 6.

Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Glen-Gery

Quoining details define the bays. Given the project’s setting, the objective from the onset was to design a building that was contextual yet unmistakably contemporary. While the facade pattern is traditional, the application of the hand-molded domed bricks is very modern—each brick was carefully positioned within the double-stacked running bond coursing to present the illusion of a traditional Italianate façade.

Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Glen-Gery
Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows, Shower
© Glen-Gery

The custom bricks come in roughly thirty different shapes to execute the pattern, including double bricks with double domes (the most prevalent), double bricks with a single dome, curved bricks, lipped bricks, and simple shapes without domes. All have a uniform red-orange clay color that pays further homage to the red brick buildings found in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Glen-Gery
Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Interior Photography
© Glen-Gery
Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Image 17 of 17
Bricks

At the rear of the building, the 7th floor steps back to create a gracious terrace for the penthouse unit that faces both Grand and Mulberry Streets. The penthouse and the building’s bulkhead are wrapped in medium gray standing seam metal panels that create a subtle contrast of material and color. This allows these elements to stand alone but not detract from the brick façade below.

Save this picture!
The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Brick, Facade
© Selvon Ramsawak

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:185 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, New York, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Morris Adjmi Architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "The Grand Mulberry Apartments / Morris Adjmi Architects" 04 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998922/the-grand-mulberry-morris-adjmi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags