World
House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Stockholm, Sweden
House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. The site in the Stockholm archipelago is a private peninsula with access over a drivable jetty. At the center of the peninsula is a hill where the house sits with unobstructed views in four directions.

House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Åke E:son Lindman

This is also the starting point for the organization of the house in three levels of a rather different character: a solid base made of in-situ concrete, a completely glazed middle floor contained within an open pillar structure, and a more secluded top floor with facades and roof of burnt wood (Shou sugi ban).

House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Column, Concrete, Beam
© Åke E:son Lindman
House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Beam
© Åke E:son Lindman

A path leads through a double-height loggia to the entrance at the lower level where there is a guest room, a studio, and a family room, all shaped around and between curved concrete walls. A circular stair connects to the social main floor with a kitchen, dining, and living arranged around the wooden box that contains the stair, a fireplace, and storage.

House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Shelving, Beam
© Åke E:son Lindman
House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Image 14 of 18
Ground floor plan

The top floor contains two bedrooms and a master suite. The kitchen and living room have direct access to a sheltered terrace facing southwest, where a paved footpath leads to a boathouse and sauna down by the water.

House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman
House Engberga / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman

