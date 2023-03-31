Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows, ArchCientífica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, FacadeCientífica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior PhotographyCientífica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailCientífica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
High School
Los Olivos, Peru
  • Architects: Plan A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  20300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Renzo Rebagliati
  • Design Team : Michele Albanelli, Jorge Losada, Marta Maccaglia, Jahir Velezmoro, Akemi Cabrejos, Carlos Vasquez, Daysi La Madrid, Kelly Núñez, María José Chinguel, Fabio Rodríguez, Ana Lucía Díaz, Franco Ferraro, Joselín Cueto
  • Landscape : Paisaje Vivo
  • Structural Engineering : Equilibrio3
  • Consultants : Vital Ingenieros consultores
  • Lighting : Claudia Paz Lighting Studio
  • Design Leader : Akemi Cabrejos
  • Architecture Project Leader : Jahir Velezmoro
  • Design Coordinator : Carlos Vasquez
  • Interior Design : Daisy La Madrid
  • Architecture Designers : Kelly Núñez, María José Chinguel, Fabio Rodríguez, Ana Lucía Díaz, Franco Ferraro, Joselín Cueto
  • Visualizations : Jhunior Rodríguez
  • Safety : Braco Arquitectos
  • City : Los Olivos
  • Country : Peru
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Renzo Rebagliati
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 19 of 26
Masterplan
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows, Arch
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. This university campus is located in the northern cone of the megalopolis that Lima has become. Around it, there are populous neighborhoods as well as more humble areas, including hills that are the result of recent invasions and abundant precarious housing.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 20 of 26
Entrance and volume
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

A gigantic expanse of brick as far as the eye can see fills the valley and overflows onto the hills that dot it. In this context, next to the Pan-American highway, the backbone of the country sits this project that, at first glance, aims to create a city and become a catalyst for change.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 21 of 26
Sustainability
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

The project for the Universidad Científica del Sur combines the principles of humanistic and innovative education with non-negotiable commitments to the city and the environment. Understanding learning as a shared process that goes beyond the hierarchical space of classrooms, the proposal considers the creation of common environments key, in which learning can occur at other levels.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Renzo Rebagliati
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 22 of 26
Floor plan level 01
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 23 of 26
Floor plan level 03
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

This shared space is built from the very entrance to the campus, with a transfer of 17% of the lot to public areas that will improve the spatial quality of the neighborhood by providing shade, benches, trees, and meeting spaces. This is a brave decision by the institution that demonstrates its commitment to contributing to the improvement of the city.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Renzo Rebagliati
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 24 of 26
Long section
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Renzo Rebagliati

Looking at it from a spatial perspective, after the canopy that protects us at the entrance, a small square brings together a cafeteria, a library, and an auditorium that can also be opened to the outside. In the longitudinal direction, a boulevard articulates the campus.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Renzo Rebagliati
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 25 of 26
Long section
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Renzo Rebagliati

Through a system of stairs, bleachers, and hanging plazas, the campus is verticalized and offers us several options for connection between the ground plane and the garden roof that tops the plinth. The space continues inside the tower to reach the roof through a skylight greenhouse. This generosity of intermediate spaces responds to the intention of building a sustainable, healthy, comfortable, educational, and integrated campus.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Renzo Rebagliati
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Image 26 of 26
Cross section + elevation auditorium
Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Renzo Rebagliati

From an object-oriented perspective, the building consists of 2 pieces: first, a two-story plinth in which the laboratories of the scientific careers are located, and which relates to the scale of the neighborhood. This is topped with a garden roof, and above it rests a large volume of classrooms that has a central void and opens on its headwall to the Pan-American highway, becoming a landmark.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

Currently, this "horizontal tower" has three floors and a roof, although it is planned to grow three additional floors. The roundness of the tower is nuanced by a self-supporting metal skin that also serves to illuminate the facade and provide maintenance. With this strategy, the aim is to articulate a change of scale that, on the one hand, allows us to incorporate a large number of necessary square meters, and on the other hand, is already present in the place as it is a contact edge between the Los Olivos neighborhood and the Pan-American highway.

Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Renzo Rebagliati

Project location

Address:Ovalo Infantas, Manzana "H" lote 1 Residencial Río Santa, Los Olivos 15307, Peru

Plan A
Concrete

Educational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolPeru

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolPeru
Cite: "Científica del Sur University Campus / Plan A" [Campus Universitario de la Universidad Científica del Sur en Lima norte / Plan A] 31 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998793/cientifica-del-sur-university-campus-plan-a> ISSN 0719-8884

