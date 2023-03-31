Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

-
Architects: Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos
- Area : 770 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Javier Agustin Rojas
-
- Architects In Charge : Arturo J. Grimaldi, Leonardo M. Nacht
- Construction Management : Estudio Pedroni, Miguel Rossi
- Design Team : Isabel Roca, Clara De Stefano, Azul Klix
- Contractor : Rumarvi S.R.L
- Interior Design : Agustina Aguilar
- Landscape : Amalia Robredo
- Structural Engineering : Armando Stescovich
- Lighting Design : Arturo Peruzotti
- Thermotechnical Project : MED
- Electrical Consultant : Barbot
- Sanitary Consultant : Brenes
- Home Automation : Ikatu
- City : Faro de José Ignacio
- Country : Uruguay
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a summer house designed for social activity, aimed at creating two distinct formal conditions that engage with the surrounding landscape.
On one hand, the design features a bold, concrete volume that skillfully navigates around a large rock formation facing the sea. The cantilevered structure is positioned to take advantage of the prominent location, defining the pool area and a relaxation space below.
In contrast, a wooden volume appears to float above the sloping terrain, housing the private areas and entryway. The design creates a spacious gallery facing West, offering views of the sea and pedestrian street, where residents can gather for leisure activities, meals, and fireside gatherings.