Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

Architects In Charge : Arturo J. Grimaldi, Leonardo M. Nacht

Construction Management : Estudio Pedroni, Miguel Rossi

Design Team : Isabel Roca, Clara De Stefano, Azul Klix

Contractor : Rumarvi S.R.L

Interior Design : Agustina Aguilar

Landscape : Amalia Robredo

Structural Engineering : Armando Stescovich

Lighting Design : Arturo Peruzotti

Thermotechnical Project : MED

Electrical Consultant : Barbot

Sanitary Consultant : Brenes

Home Automation : Ikatu

City : Faro de José Ignacio

Country : Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a summer house designed for social activity, aimed at creating two distinct formal conditions that engage with the surrounding landscape.

On one hand, the design features a bold, concrete volume that skillfully navigates around a large rock formation facing the sea. The cantilevered structure is positioned to take advantage of the prominent location, defining the pool area and a relaxation space below.

In contrast, a wooden volume appears to float above the sloping terrain, housing the private areas and entryway. The design creates a spacious gallery facing West, offering views of the sea and pedestrian street, where residents can gather for leisure activities, meals, and fireside gatherings.