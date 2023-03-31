Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

Houses
Faro de José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Architects: Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  770
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Gessi, Duravit, Gradhermetic, Hansgrohe Plumbing Faucets, Iguzzini (outdoor lighting), Lutron Electronics, The Schuco Group, Wolf/Subzero
  • Architects In Charge : Arturo J. Grimaldi, Leonardo M. Nacht
  • Construction Management : Estudio Pedroni, Miguel Rossi
  • Design Team : Isabel Roca, Clara De Stefano, Azul Klix
  • Contractor : Rumarvi S.R.L
  • Interior Design : Agustina Aguilar
  • Landscape : Amalia Robredo
  • Structural Engineering : Armando Stescovich
  • Lighting Design : Arturo Peruzotti
  • Thermotechnical Project : MED
  • Electrical Consultant : Barbot
  • Sanitary Consultant : Brenes
  • Home Automation : Ikatu
  • City : Faro de José Ignacio
  • Country : Uruguay
Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a summer house designed for social activity, aimed at creating two distinct formal conditions that engage with the surrounding landscape.

Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 20 of 22
Ground floor plan

The project is designed as a summer house with a focus on social activities and aims to create two distinct formal conditions that face the landscape.

Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 21 of 22
First floor plan

On one hand, the design features a bold, concrete volume that skillfully navigates around a large rock formation facing the sea. The cantilevered structure is positioned to take advantage of the prominent location, defining the pool area and a relaxation space below.

Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

In contrast, a wooden volume appears to float above the sloping terrain, housing the private areas and entryway. The design creates a spacious gallery facing West, offering views of the sea and pedestrian street, where residents can gather for leisure activities, meals, and fireside gatherings.

Stone House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Top #Tags