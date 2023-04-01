Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Shelving, WindowsPh Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairPh Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, ToiletPh Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingPh Japón / CDC ARQ - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: CDC ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ana Grucki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Calyfornio, Glassic, Grifería, Humitronic, Huup, Purastone
  • Director : Rodrigo del Castillo
  • Designer : Paula Casado
  • City : Buenos Aires
  • Country : Argentina
Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Stairs, Handrail
© Ana Grucki
Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Image 12 of 16
Plan
Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Shelving, Windows
© Ana Grucki

Text description provided by the architects. Our clients chose an old warehouse that had been repurposed as rental housing as the location for their new home. The project was designed with a focus on the vertical plane, emphasizing the original double-height void characteristic of this type of warehouse architecture.

Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Shelving, Countertop
© Ana Grucki
Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Image 13 of 16
Plan

The program is organized around two sides of the central space. A mezzanine with wood cladding optimizes the area, elevating the studio to the top level. Balconies facing the double-height space create a dynamic interplay and enable different uses of the space. On the lower level, the entrance to the house is situated through a hallway with a designated space for shoes and outdoor gear. A hidden door under the stairs leads to the bathroom located behind the hallway.

Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Ana Grucki
Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Image 15 of 16
Section
Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Ana Grucki

On the opposite side and positioned against the large wall of polished cement is the kitchen. Designed as an integrated space with wooden elements, the kitchen blends seamlessly with the surrounding volumes to form a cohesive and strategically placed layout.

Ph Japón / CDC ARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Ana Grucki

Project gallery

