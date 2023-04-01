Ph Japón / CDC ARQ

+ 11

Houses • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects: CDC ARQ

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 65 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Ana Grucki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Calyfornio , Glassic , Grifería , Humitronic , Huup , Purastone

Director : Rodrigo del Castillo

Designer : Paula Casado

City : Buenos Aires

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Our clients chose an old warehouse that had been repurposed as rental housing as the location for their new home. The project was designed with a focus on the vertical plane, emphasizing the original double-height void characteristic of this type of warehouse architecture.

The program is organized around two sides of the central space. A mezzanine with wood cladding optimizes the area, elevating the studio to the top level. Balconies facing the double-height space create a dynamic interplay and enable different uses of the space. On the lower level, the entrance to the house is situated through a hallway with a designated space for shoes and outdoor gear. A hidden door under the stairs leads to the bathroom located behind the hallway.

On the opposite side and positioned against the large wall of polished cement is the kitchen. Designed as an integrated space with wooden elements, the kitchen blends seamlessly with the surrounding volumes to form a cohesive and strategically placed layout.