World
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca

House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca

House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Stairs, Beam, HandrailHouse Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Interior Photography, StairsHouse Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Elche, Spain
  • Architects: La Mirateca
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  347
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JUNG, Alugom, BATHCO, Guardian Glass, LG, Living ceramics, QUICK-STEP, Saint-Gobain Placo, Schluter, Tres
  • Lead Architects : Emilia Ruipérez Bastida – Raúl Latorre Luna
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Image 23 of 27
Basement Floor Plan
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura

'House behind a wall' is a project resolved based on the initial condition of providing an opaque response to its relationship with the public thoroughfare capable of allowing greater privacy for users and a more comfortable internal operation without the need to be conditioned by what happens outside. The absence of a hole in the facade implies creating our own tools to resolve the organization of the program and resolve with the same construction what was eliminated by the starting premise.

House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Image 24 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura

The plot on which the project is located lacks orographic traces capable of conditioning the building. Alone, a previously created artificial platform is the only significant element and the point where the scheme rests. Three patios resolve the functioning of night uses and an outdoor space configured by the building and the dividing walls provide a double space for common uses with a sheltered outdoor area.

House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Image 25 of 27
First Floor
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura

The concrete allows solving the resounding response to the exterior of the project while creating the possibility that the building meets the ground punctually, naturally assimilating the artificial orography created on the plot so that there is continuity between the different levels. The concrete and its own construction determine the shape of the building while allowing it to be molded plastically so that the transition between the different heights is continuous and not divided by means of an orthodox superimposition of floors.

House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Image 26 of 27
Roof Plan
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura

In this sense, the main facade is transformed into a large 24-meter edge beam capable of flying over the ground, creating a shaded area below it and hiding behind it the most intimate spaces of the habitat. Subsequently, it accommodates the access by means of a ramp that continues with the idea of ​​giving spatial continuity to the exterior elements while allowing a leisurely view of the access and its opening to the landscape of the distant city. In its encounter with the day area, the enclosure disappears and is transformed into large-format glass elements, thus resolving an immediate interior-exterior relationship.

House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Image 27 of 27
Section
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura

Thus, concrete allows the project not to be a single response and to transform itself as the context generated by the different elements demands.

House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura
House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives Fotografía de Arquitectura

Project gallery

Cite: "House Behind a Wall / La Mirateca" [Casa detrás de un muro / La Mirateca] 25 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998371/house-behind-a-wall-la-mirateca> ISSN 0719-8884

