Hazard-Proof Fabrics for Interior Design: Repellent, Acoustic and Fireproof

Save this picture! Acoustic Divider Vario / Création Baumann. Image Courtesy of Création Baumann

Beyond their features in the world of fashion, fabrics can also be an essential part of an interior design’s creative possibilities. While enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a space, these versatile materials –made from fibers or yarn that have been interlaced, knitted, or bonded together– also provide functionality to space. As part of a holistic architectural strategy, these natural and synthetic elements are essential for designing upholstery for furniture, curtains and drapes, space divisions and wall coverings. Changing the traditional notion of fabrics –known as stain collectors, bug homes and easily catching fire– the latest design innovations are exploring properties which take the use of fabrics one step further. Diving into Architonic’s fabric catalog, we take a look at different products with distinctive acoustic, fireproof and repellent properties.

Designed to reduce the amount of sound that is reflected off surfaces, the application of sound-absorbing materials is a simple yet effective strategy to reduce noise levels, improve acoustics and thus increase interior comfort. Usually made of porous materials –such as wool, cotton, silk or polyester– these fabrics absorb passing sound waves that would otherwise bounce off hard surfaces such as walls, floors, and ceilings. Besides their material composition, there are other factors that affect their acoustic properties, such as the thickness and density, the weave or knit pattern, and the surface area of the fabric.

Responding to open space trends in architecture while striving to maintain lower noise levels, the use of fabrics as acoustic divider elements is a powerful solution to reduce noise exposure and improve acoustic privacy. Controlling reverberation through interior design strategies creates functional solutions in various textures and finishes.

Acoustic dividers for islands of calm

Save this picture! Acoustic Divider Vario / Création Baumann. Image Courtesy of Création Baumann

Soft and velvety finishes for polyester acoustic fibers

Save this picture! Fiber 6 Velvet / Caimi Brevetti. Image Courtesy of Caimi Brevetti

Natural felts for interior acoustics

Save this picture! Feltroll / Rom & Tonik. Image Courtesy of Rom & Tonik

Wall-to-wall and self-laying tiles

Save this picture! Web Pix 0407 Muskat / Object Carpet. Image Courtesy of Object Carpet

Also known as flame-resistant, these fabrics prevent, slow down the spread or withstand fire generation. With different fabrication methods, they incorporate natural fibers and fire-retardant chemicals, or use synthetic fibers to design resisting or self-extinguishing materials when exposed to flames, sparks, or heat sources. Therefore, these materials inhibit or suppress the combustion process and reduce the amount of heat from a fire and its potential spread. Considering fire protection must be integrated in the overall design strategy and that, on their own, fabrics are not capable of avoiding a fire, they still are great helpers in these scenarios. Along with it, fireproof materials are usually applied in fire safety concern spaces, such as upholstery and home furnishings.

Preventing fire spread with soft and fluid drapes

Save this picture! Salina 715 / Création Bauman. Image Courtesy of Création Baumann

Polyester patterns for flame retardancy

Save this picture! drapilux 14532 / drapilux. Image Courtesy of drapilux

Fire retardant properties for safe and durable fabrics

Mixing colors, patterns and textures

Save this picture! NOBILIS - Taffetas XXL 10662_70. Image Courtesy of NOBILIS

Repellent: Antimicrobial, soil- and liquid-resistant fabrics

Using special materials to resist damaging substances and the growth of microorganisms –such as bacteria, viruses or fungi– repellent fabrics are designed to ensure the cleanliness and durability of both indoor and outdoor spaces. Beyond traditional applications where hygiene is a determining factor (such as health or food service industries), antimicrobial fabrics incorporate simple and complex patterns for creating a warmer and comfortable environment for spaces where fabrics are not usually present. Processed with chemicals or coatings, these coatings help to prevent stains, odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew.

Designed to repel and therefore maintain cleanliness, these fabrics provide resistance against soil, water, and other forms of moisture or liquid damage. With the addition of special coatings or finishes, it creates a barrier on the fabric’s surface that prevents liquids and dirt from penetrating fibers. Besides the materials and chemicals used, the effectiveness of this protection relies on the type of fabric, thickness and composition of the coating, and the conditions under which the fabric is used.

Soft patterns for clean spaces

Save this picture! Alpilles / Elitis. Image Courtesy of Elitis

Bactericidal and recyclable whisperwool

Save this picture! Whisperwool Floating Sheep Apps / Tante Lotte. Image Courtesy of Tante Lotte

Polyester fabrics for antimicrobial protection

Save this picture! Screen Glamour - 12% / Coulisse. Image Courtesy of Coulisse

Stain free polyester fabric

Save this picture! Delta DELITHERM 4520 / Delius. Image Courtesy of Delius

Stainless steel mesh

Save this picture! A-1518 White / Naturtex. Image Courtesy of Naturtex

Upholstery fabric for indoor and outdoor use

Save this picture! Outdoor Nicaragua / Création Baumann. Image Courtesy of Création Baumann

Waterproof dyed acrylic

Save this picture! Liso Brasserie / Agora. Image Courtesy of Agora

Milkyway patterns in liquid-repellent fabrics

Save this picture! MILKYWAY gemma / Rohi. Image Courtesy of Rohi

Drapery fabrics for water resistance



Save this picture! JAY 9-7422-070 / JAB Anstoetz. Image Courtesy of JAB Anstoetz

