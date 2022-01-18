Fabrics in Interiors: Creative Possibilities as Architectural Elements

Textile forms of habitation are far from new; in fact, humans have been using fabric to create shelter for thousands of years, becoming an archetypal form of building. Today, contemporary architecture has rediscovered the principle of the tent and taken its development further, implementing new technologies to generate more advanced and durable fabrics which allow larger areas to be spanned. Becoming a highly specialized sector within the construction industry, multiple textile forms have become common in a wide range of architectural applications – not just for temporary structures, but also for permanent buildings. Apart from their use in facades, these can be utilized in interiors to create highly functional spaces with unique sensory experiences.

Essentially, fabrics can be made of almost any durable textile – like cotton, polyester, nylon chiffon, organza, or rubia – and hence come in a variety of colors, patterns, translucencies, and textures. Therefore, the material provides endless design possibilities; not only in the form of curtains, but also as practical architectural elements like partitions, ceilings, or even light and furniture pieces. With this in mind, below we explore 8 creative and inspiring applications of fabrics in interior spaces.

Privacy in a shared environment

In Migliarino, Italy, architects had the mission of transforming an old factory into a youth hostel. In order to allow a flexible hosting capacity, the space had to minimize the utilized elements and, at the same time, create a comfortable experience for the user. Therefore, the design presents an alternative solution to the dormitory: like an indoor camping, autonomous cylinder pods are placed and enclosed with a translucent fabric. Being easy to install and dismantle while still providing privacy, allowing the passage of light, and breaking down an open space in a visually appealing way, the use of fabric proved to be the ideal solution.

Flexibility in the workspace

On the second floor of a land-marked building, the office and studio space attempts to foster creativity and collaboration among workers. Because a large part of the team works on a per-project basis, the space has to provide personalized, flexible work stations. As a result, seamless floor-to-ceiling fabric walls are used to effectively separate areas while still maintaining a shared environment. Besides catching natural light, the white translucent fabric enables a distinctive spatial experience that wouldn’t be possible with other materials. Functioning as a hazy filter, the partitions reduce people and objects into abstract silhouettes whose intensity varies as light changes throughout the day. And combined with the symmetry of the space, this spatial ambiguity creates a dream-like environment that adds layers of dynamism, movement, and inspiration to a collaborative working environment.

Promoting well-being

A spa in Interlaken, Switzerland, explores the inherent soothing nature of fabrics in interiors. From panels hanging in layers from the ceiling to fabric surfaces that shine with a soft glow, the versatile material creates a relaxing and comforting space for visitors. Made with koishimaru silk, the partitions fragment the space while generating an oasis of tranquility surrounded by serene light. At the same time, the simplicity of the fabric (inspired by Japanese aesthetics) enables an interesting interplay of light and shadow, textures, and reflected figures, promoting well-being and offering a sensory escape from everyday life.

Shaping large rooms

As part of a biennale show, the design of the common spaces and thematic areas included geotextiles as the main design component. The geotextile, which works by traction, hangs from a height of six meters through a repeated structure of porticos, creating what look like translucent waves that shape and regulate the space. In this way, the repetitive use of the material is enough to visually break down the scale of any large room while forming an elegant and attractive atmosphere.

Adaptability in the home

When considering the life of the elderly, it is important to incorporate flexibility and easy movement into any space, especially the home. For that reason, architects built a square house with fabric partitions that can be opened and connected to other spaces, adapting to changing situations and maintaining a diffused border between private or more collective spaces. When closed, these provide privacy and serene lighting, which moves and fluctuates in intensity according to the movement of natural wind.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Simple, yet engaging backdrop

The design for a fashion exhibition in South Korea used white fabric partitions as a backdrop for the display of contemporary fashion designs. Utilized for its simplicity and ethereality, the white fabric consists of two layers of semi-translucent organza, simulating fog and clouds. By creating a labyrinth route, visitors can glide in between each partition and immerse themselves in the exhibition. At the same time, the semi-translucent walls catch a wide range of colors according to the direction of light, contributing to the overall spatial experience.

Immersive experience

Inspired by the reflection of the moon, the Soosoo Bar is characterized by the absence of flamboyant garnishes. Instead, it includes layers of fabric that hang from the ceiling and create an immersive experience for users. Being a lightweight material, fabric requires little installation effort but can fulfill any desired decor – in this case, it complements the room’s aesthetic by creating an abstract piece that provides soft layers of light (like a moon reflection) while wrapping users in a “fog”.

Diffusing light

In one of TU Berlin’s cafeterias, the ceiling lining is composed of eight luminous, tear-shaped textile lighting elements. These “light drops” are made with a white transparent fabric that creates a spatial unity, distributes light, regulates the room’s acoustics, and can change colors according to outside temperature. In this way, the use of the material enables a comforting and unique environment for students.